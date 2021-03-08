'Community spirit is strong,' council leader says as country hits one year Covid-19 milestone

Published: 1:17 PM March 8, 2021

Council leader Darren Rodwell says vaccines have been rigorously tested to ensure their safety and they offer very good protection against the illness - Credit: Andrew Brookes

The pandemic has shown that a strong sense of community still exists in Barking and Dagenham.

That's the message from town hall leader Cllr Darren Rodwell who disagreed with people who complain there is no community spirit any more.

"I can't be prouder of the borough. With all of its challenges, I think it has shone," he said.

Cllr Rodwell was speaking a year since the virus struck the UK. Sadly, Covid-19 has claimed 522 lives in Barking and Dagenham to date.

The town hall leader said the borough's lower death rate compared to neighbouring boroughs was testament to how well people have looked after each other.

In Havering there have been 886 deaths. Redbridge has seen 827.

Cllr Rodwell praised BD CAN, a network of people of different faiths, religions and ethnic backgrounds supporting those in need, and the borough's 270 vaccine volunteers.

On the borough's efforts, he said: "We should celebrate the fact that collectively we've done this. We couldn't have asked more of people and what they've done."

And he praised those who reported businesses which flouted Covid-19 health and safety guidelines.

"We did that because residents told us about it. We did it collectively. The year has shown there is still a strong sense of community here and I would like to thank residents for that," Cllr Rodwell said.

On those who have flouted lockdown rules, the council leader said there would always be "ignorance and intolerance".

"But I would rather thank the people who allowed us to stay as safe as we could. Understanding, respect and caring for each other is much better for society," Cllr Rodwell said.

In January, Barking and Dagenham was identified as having the highest case rate per 100,000 people in the country.

Cllr Rodwell explained the virus's spread didn't surprise him with people forced to go out to work to support their families.

"Family, friends, neighbours - they've all lost people before their time. That's massive," he said.

A "Forest of Thanks" has been planted at Parsloes Park in appreciation of key workers and as a "beacon of hope" for those who have lost loved ones.

"We will continue to remember them," Cllr Rodwell said.