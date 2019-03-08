Rush Green pensioner criticises Barking and Dagenham Council over parking fine ‘injustice’

Jo Addington was ticketed for parking with two wheels on the pavement and has contested the charge with the council saying everyone in the road has to park the same way to let cars get down. Picture: KEN MEARS Archant

A pensioner has slammed the council after she was fined for parking with two wheels on the pavement even though she has done for years.

Jo Addington got a ticket after parking outside her home in Eastbrook Drive, Rush Green, part on and off the walkway.

She said: “If cars have four wheels on the road there would be no access for ambulances, refuse lorries or fire engines.”

The 78-year-old added she had parked that way for years without being fined and when the traffic warden ticketed her car there were plenty of other vehicles left in the same way.

But despite this, Jo said only she and one neighbour were issued with penalties.

“Where is the consistency in enforcing the highway parking rules? Why didn’t all the other cars receive a penalty?” she asked.

However, she paid the £65 fine to avoid it increasing to £130 even though she wanted to appeal.

Barking and Dagenham Council’s parking service wrote to Jo on March 21 saying she could make a formal appeal but if she did she would lose her right to the discounted charge.

“I just want other people not to experience such ignorant injustice,” she added.

A Barking and Dagenham Council spokesman said motorists sometimes park illegally and escape tickets because a warden isn’t present.

“We definitely enforce regularly in this location and vehicles observed contravening are issued with tickets,” he added.

He said Jo should have looked for alternative parking and would not be refunded because the council was acting according to the law.

“Should she be unhappy with the council’s decision, she can appeal to an independent adjudicator,” he said.

London introduced a ban on pavement parking in 1974.

The Highway Code states: “You must not park partially or wholly on the pavement in London, and should not do so elsewhere unless signs permit it”.

A transport committee in Parliament is looking at rolling out the ban across England.

The RAC’s Nicholas Lyes repeated the organisation’s support for the move, but warned the case for an outright ban is not clear cut.

He said: “There are instances on Britain’s many narrow residential streets where drivers believe they are doing the right thing by putting a wheel or two on the kerb.”