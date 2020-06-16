Search

Advanced search

Barking and Dagenham Council ends free 30 minute parking allowance as lockdown eases

PUBLISHED: 12:00 16 June 2020

Barking and Dagenham Council has ended its 30 minutes free parking allowance. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Images

Barking and Dagenham Council has ended its 30 minutes free parking allowance. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Images

PA Archive/PA Images

The council has ended the 30 minute free parking allowance brought in to let people drop off medicine and essential items in lockdown.

Barking and Dagenham Council stopped the scheme on Monday, June 15 but has told its traffic wardens only to issue warnings for the first two weeks except for anyone staying longer than half an hour.

Cllr Margaret Mullane, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, said: “We have to start enforcing again to make sure residents can park in the spaces they’re paying for, to keep the roads safe and to stop people from outside the borough using our streets as one big car park.”

You may also want to watch:

From Monday, people will only be allowed to park for five minutes and visitors will need to start using visitor permits.

The council expects to start fully enforcing the rules from June 29 for people parked up for longer than five minutes.

Free permits for NHS staff, volunteers and other frontline workers will continue at least until the end of July. A total of 1,350 were issued during lockdown.

Essential workers interested in a free permit, including BD CAN volunteers, can apply at lbbd.gov.uk/parking

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Barking pastor who kept child slaves receives hefty sentence

Lucy Adeniji was sentenced to 11 and a half years

Nurse who saved shooting victim’s life hit with parking fine

Derrick Rainey's car, which was parked in Wilmington Gardens, was damaged in the incident. Picture: Derrick Rainey

Man desperate to find Barking woman Beverley Spratt in final gift to dying wife

Bill and Maureen Dabell pictured on their wedding day in 1972. Bill is desperate to track down the lady who introduced the pair, Beverley Spratt, who worked with Maureen in Killwicks furniture shop in the early 70's. Picture: Bill Dabell

Man injured after falling from roof at a building site in Barking

A man was taken to a major trauma centre after paramedics were called to a building site in Sandringham Road, Barking earlier today (june 16). Picture: Google

Barking and Dagenham makes a ‘clean sweep’ with new street cleaning equipment

Barking and Dagenham Council has bought more sweepers to clean town centres, roads and shopping parades. Picture: LBBD

Most Read

Barking pastor who kept child slaves receives hefty sentence

Lucy Adeniji was sentenced to 11 and a half years

Nurse who saved shooting victim’s life hit with parking fine

Derrick Rainey's car, which was parked in Wilmington Gardens, was damaged in the incident. Picture: Derrick Rainey

Man desperate to find Barking woman Beverley Spratt in final gift to dying wife

Bill and Maureen Dabell pictured on their wedding day in 1972. Bill is desperate to track down the lady who introduced the pair, Beverley Spratt, who worked with Maureen in Killwicks furniture shop in the early 70's. Picture: Bill Dabell

Man injured after falling from roof at a building site in Barking

A man was taken to a major trauma centre after paramedics were called to a building site in Sandringham Road, Barking earlier today (june 16). Picture: Google

Barking and Dagenham makes a ‘clean sweep’ with new street cleaning equipment

Barking and Dagenham Council has bought more sweepers to clean town centres, roads and shopping parades. Picture: LBBD

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Premier League asked to auction shirts for anti-racism campaign

Detail of the No Room for Racism logo on the matchday ball ahead of a Premier League match

Library services available online during lockdown

Services at Dagenham Library and others in the borough are available online. Picture: Paul Bennett

Man injured after falling from roof at a building site in Barking

A man was taken to a major trauma centre after paramedics were called to a building site in Sandringham Road, Barking earlier today (june 16). Picture: Google

Barking and Dagenham Council ends free 30 minute parking allowance as lockdown eases

Barking and Dagenham Council has ended its 30 minutes free parking allowance. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Images

Woman charged with firearms offence after Barking shooting

A man is in a critical condition in hospital after being shot in Wilmington Gardens, Barking on June 4. Picture: Paul Bennett
Drive 24