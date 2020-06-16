Barking and Dagenham Council ends free 30 minute parking allowance as lockdown eases

Barking and Dagenham Council has ended its 30 minutes free parking allowance. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Images PA Archive/PA Images

The council has ended the 30 minute free parking allowance brought in to let people drop off medicine and essential items in lockdown.

Barking and Dagenham Council stopped the scheme on Monday, June 15 but has told its traffic wardens only to issue warnings for the first two weeks except for anyone staying longer than half an hour.

Cllr Margaret Mullane, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, said: “We have to start enforcing again to make sure residents can park in the spaces they’re paying for, to keep the roads safe and to stop people from outside the borough using our streets as one big car park.”

From Monday, people will only be allowed to park for five minutes and visitors will need to start using visitor permits.

The council expects to start fully enforcing the rules from June 29 for people parked up for longer than five minutes.

Free permits for NHS staff, volunteers and other frontline workers will continue at least until the end of July. A total of 1,350 were issued during lockdown.

Essential workers interested in a free permit, including BD CAN volunteers, can apply at lbbd.gov.uk/parking