PICTURES: People enjoy new 'rule of six' at Barking and Dagenham parks
With Covid-19 lockdown rules easing, people all over the country used the bank holiday to visit their local parks and open spaces.
Despite changeable weather which ranged from mild sunshine to biting wind, Eastbrookend Country Park, Central Park in Dagenham and Barking Park were no exception.
They attracted people looking to enjoy the long Easter weekend who were taking advantage of the rule of six, which came into force last week.
As of March 29, the government gave people the green light to meet their family and friends outdoors and socially distanced in groups of six or as two households.
Take a look at our pictures taken on Sunday, April 4.
Did you reconnect with loved ones in a safe and socially distanced manner this weekend? If so, send your pictures to postnewsdesk@archant.co.uk, along with the full name of anyone in the picture, the photographer, and the location it was taken.
