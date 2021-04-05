PICTURES: People enjoy new 'rule of six' at Barking and Dagenham parks

Gallery

Published: 4:54 PM April 5, 2021

A family out enjoying the walking trails around Eastbrookend Country Park - Credit: Ken Mears Photography

With Covid-19 lockdown rules easing, people all over the country used the bank holiday to visit their local parks and open spaces.

Despite changeable weather which ranged from mild sunshine to biting wind, Eastbrookend Country Park, Central Park in Dagenham and Barking Park were no exception.

They attracted people looking to enjoy the long Easter weekend who were taking advantage of the rule of six, which came into force last week.

As of March 29, the government gave people the green light to meet their family and friends outdoors and socially distanced in groups of six or as two households.

Take a look at our pictures taken on Sunday, April 4.

Did you reconnect with loved ones in a safe and socially distanced manner this weekend? If so, send your pictures to postnewsdesk@archant.co.uk, along with the full name of anyone in the picture, the photographer, and the location it was taken.

Taya Staff and Katy Dell walking in Central Park - Credit: Ken Mears Photography

Outdoor sport making a comeback after the relaxing of lockdown rules in Barking Park - Credit: Ken Mears Photography

People out enjoying a walk in Barking Park on Easter Sunday - Credit: Ken Mears Photography

Isabell Friend, Lola Hazel and Scarlett Hunt enjoying a picnic in Barking Park - Credit: Ken Mears Photography

One of the fishing lakes in Eastbrookend Country Park - Credit: Ken Mears Photography

Fishermen Jim Hames, Rudy Douglas, Ronnie Harmel and Callum Regan by the fishing lakes in Eastbrookend Country Park - Credit: Ken Mears Photography

Roy and Sandra Gosling enjoying the peace and quiet in Eastbrookend Country Park on Easter Sunday - Credit: Ken Mears Photography

Spring blossom in Eastbrookend Country Park - Credit: Ken Mears Photography

Connor, Kieran and Jamie with Max the dog enjoying a walk in Eastbrookend Country Park in Dagenham on Easter Sunday - Credit: Ken Mears Photography

Eastbrookend Country Park in Dagenham - Credit: Ken Mears Photography

Central Park in Dagenham - Credit: Ken Mears Photography

A family enjoy a game of football with their dog in Central Park - Credit: Ken Mears Photography

