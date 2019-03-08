Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Barking and Dagenham Council strikes £490,000 deal with Refuge in bid to tackle domestic violence

PUBLISHED: 12:30 23 August 2019

Cllrs Darren Rodwell and Maureen Worby signing a three year contract with Tracy Blackwell (left) development manager for Refuge. Picture: LBBD

Cllrs Darren Rodwell and Maureen Worby signing a three year contract with Tracy Blackwell (left) development manager for Refuge. Picture: LBBD

Archant

A national charity is to provide specialist domestic violence services after teaming up with the council.

The £490,000 contract between Refuge and Barking and Dagenham Council will see a new service launch in autumn, providing people experiencing domestic abuse with more timely support.

Cllr Maureen Worby, cabinet member for social care and health integration, said: "We are fully committed to keeping our residents safe and healthy. Our developing approach to domestic and sexual violence will be a key success factor for this in the coming years."

You may also want to watch:

The borough is experiencing some of the highest reported rates of domestic violence in the country.

There were more than 2,000 referrals to children's safeguarding in 2017-18, with 80 per cent for domestic violence and 20pc for other violence against women and girls.

This includes female genital mutilation, "honour" based violence and forced marriage.

The number of domestic violence incidents in the borough during 2017-18 was 4,816 with 2,613 recorded offences.

For help and advice around domestic violence call the free, 24-hour helpline on 0808 2000 247.

Most Read

Teenager stabbed in the arm in Dagenham

The teenager was stabbed near the entrance to Central Park, Dagenham. Picture: Google Maps

Demolition of Dagenham jobcentre to begin

The Dagenham jobcentre was closed last year. Picture: Ken Mears

Families evacuated after ‘threat to burn down’ tower block in Barking

Emergency services cordoning off part of Barking's Gascoigne estate after receiving a threat to set a tower block alight. Picture: Charlie Wilding

GCSE results: Barking Abbey headteacher pleased with improvements

Barking Abbey pupils Morgan Banham-Wright, Waseem Mohamed and Annika Verma with headteacher Jo Tupman. Picture: Luke Acton

Dagenham woman shocked as dad’s memorial bench is stolen

Michelle Grant on a bench dedicated to her father, John Bloom. With no record of the bench being removed, it has possibly been stolen. Picture: Michelle Grant.

Most Read

Teenager stabbed in the arm in Dagenham

The teenager was stabbed near the entrance to Central Park, Dagenham. Picture: Google Maps

Demolition of Dagenham jobcentre to begin

The Dagenham jobcentre was closed last year. Picture: Ken Mears

Families evacuated after ‘threat to burn down’ tower block in Barking

Emergency services cordoning off part of Barking's Gascoigne estate after receiving a threat to set a tower block alight. Picture: Charlie Wilding

GCSE results: Barking Abbey headteacher pleased with improvements

Barking Abbey pupils Morgan Banham-Wright, Waseem Mohamed and Annika Verma with headteacher Jo Tupman. Picture: Luke Acton

Dagenham woman shocked as dad’s memorial bench is stolen

Michelle Grant on a bench dedicated to her father, John Bloom. With no record of the bench being removed, it has possibly been stolen. Picture: Michelle Grant.

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

The East London Football Podcast

West Ham United's Pablo Fornals (left) and Brighton & Hove Albion's Pascal Gross (right) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at The AMEX Stadium, Brighton.

Daggers boss Taylor eager to build on Harrogate win

Chike Kandi of Dagenham goes close during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Harrogate Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 17th August 2019

Daggers blog: An early turning point for Taylor’s men?

Mitch Brundle of Dagenham scores the second goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Harrogate Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 17th August 2019

T20: Essex Eagles tame Sussex Sharks

Daniel Lawrence of Essex gives a 'thumbs-up' to acknowledge scoring fifty runs during Sussex Sharks vs Essex Eagles, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at The 1st Central County Ground on 22nd August 2019

Barking and Dagenham Council strikes £490,000 deal with Refuge in bid to tackle domestic violence

Cllrs Darren Rodwell and Maureen Worby signing a three year contract with Tracy Blackwell (left) development manager for Refuge. Picture: LBBD
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists