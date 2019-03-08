Barking and Dagenham Council strikes £490,000 deal with Refuge in bid to tackle domestic violence

A national charity is to provide specialist domestic violence services after teaming up with the council.

The £490,000 contract between Refuge and Barking and Dagenham Council will see a new service launch in autumn, providing people experiencing domestic abuse with more timely support.

Cllr Maureen Worby, cabinet member for social care and health integration, said: "We are fully committed to keeping our residents safe and healthy. Our developing approach to domestic and sexual violence will be a key success factor for this in the coming years."

The borough is experiencing some of the highest reported rates of domestic violence in the country.

There were more than 2,000 referrals to children's safeguarding in 2017-18, with 80 per cent for domestic violence and 20pc for other violence against women and girls.

This includes female genital mutilation, "honour" based violence and forced marriage.

The number of domestic violence incidents in the borough during 2017-18 was 4,816 with 2,613 recorded offences.

For help and advice around domestic violence call the free, 24-hour helpline on 0808 2000 247.