Councillors team up with Asda to help alleviate period poverty in Barking and Dagenham

PUBLISHED: 15:00 07 June 2020

Cllr Glenda Paddle and Cllr Irma Freeborn collect a donation of sanitary products donated by Chadwell Heath Asda. Picture: Glenda Paddle

Cllr Glenda Paddle and Cllr Irma Freeborn collect a donation of sanitary products donated by Chadwell Heath Asda. Picture: Glenda Paddle

A boost has been given to women and young girls dealing with period poverty thanks to two councillors and Asda.

Cllr Glenda Paddle was looking at ways to provide free sanitary products to the Barking and Dagenham’s vulnerable women and young girls, but the pandemic added even more urgency to her efforts.

Cllr Paddle and Cllr Irma Freeborn asked Asda for support and the supermarket gave a supply of the essential products.

Cllr Paddle said: “Research shows that 37 per cent of the nation – and 56 per cent of 18 to 24 year olds – have had to go without hygiene or grooming essentials, or cut down on them due to lack of funds.

“I am grateful Asda has been able to step in to help.”

If you know of anyone in need of sanitary products email glenda.paddle@lbbd.gov.uk or irma.freeborn@lbbd.gov.uk

