Barking and Dagenham's regeneration firm Be First calling for people to submit development ideas

PUBLISHED: 14:00 24 April 2019

Council leader Darren Rodwell with Be First's chief planner, Caroline Harper, by a mural in River Road. Picture: Andrew Baker

Council leader Darren Rodwell with Be First's chief planner, Caroline Harper, by a mural in River Road. Picture: Andrew Baker

Andrew Baker

The council’s regeneration firm has urged people interested in developing land in the borough to contact them.

Be First, set up by Barking and Dagenham Council in 2017, has written to more than 1,000 landowners, businesses and agents asking them to suggest sites that may be suitable for new housing or other development.

Suggestions could be included in the local authority's local plan, a legal document providing guidance to councillors making decisions about planning matters.

Caroline Harper, Be First's chief planner, said: “It may be easier to get planning permission to develop a site in a particular way if this reflects its designation within the local plan.

“If a development does not reflect its designation, it will be much harder to secure planning permission.

“So, this call for sites is very important for anyone who wants to build on their land, or who knows of a site that could be developed.”

Be First is reviewing the local plan for the council. The closing date for sites submissions is May 17.

The council expects to consult the public about the plan by the end of the year.

Be First said submission of a site does not guarantee that the requested designation will be given, but all proposed sites will be considered.

Submit online or email planningpolicy@befirst.london

