New developments approved in Barking and Dagenham so far this year

Published: 10:30 AM August 4, 2021

Industria - a high-tech business hub in River Road, Barking - could generate jobs for up to 250 people. - Credit: Be First

With new developments popping up in Barking and Dagenham, what proposals have been approved this year?

Here are some of the plans given the green light so far in 2021.

Industria business hub

A high-tech business hub scheme in Barking was approved by the town hall in February.

Expected to provide up to 250 jobs, the hub in River Road could host green industries, a winery, specialist food production and jewellery makers.

Industria is the brainchild of the council's redevelopment arm Be First and is situated yards from the Thames and Roding rivers.

Town Quay Wharf

A CGI of the Town Quay Wharf development by the River Roding in Barking. - Credit: Weston Homes

Almost 150 homes of one, two and three bedrooms, including 85 private sale apartments, are being built in Abbey Road, Barking.

In March, the council's planning committee unanimously approved Weston Homes' application for three buildings ranging from seven to 11 storeys high, including almost 1,000 square metres of commercial space and a plaza.

The town hall struck a deal last month to buy the Town Quay Wharf scheme's 62 affordable apartments to rent out as council homes.

The development is adjacent to the Abbey Quay urban village, which is also being built by Weston Homes.

Former Chadwell Heath Baptist Church

Chadwell Heath Baptist Church - Credit: Archant

The redevelopment of this church includes a new place of worship, 11 one-bedroom and six two-bedroom homes and community space.

The scheme plans to keep the façade of the locally listed church in High Road, Dagenham but demolish the building behind it.

It was approved in April after a planning committee meeting heard the council's regeneration arm Be First had worked closely with the applicant, Rev James Thomas, to ensure the church's historic character remains.

Barking Riverside wellbeing hub

A £40million health and wellbeing hub will be built at Barking Riverside after being given the green light by the town hall last month.

It will bring together a range of specialists under one roof as well as an indoor waterpark, gym, fitness studios, community garden, large event space, facilities for community groups and a café.

Expected to be finished in late 2024, it is designed to specifically improve the health and wellbeing outcomes for people living in Thames ward.