Child, 10, rescued after falling into the Barking Creek

PUBLISHED: 07:33 04 January 2019

Emergency services at the scene yesterday eveningt. Pic: Twitter@MPSBarkDag

Archant

A 10-year-old child has been rescued after they fell into the Barking Creek yesterday evening.

Paramedics, fire crews and officers from the Met Police’s marine unit and a rescue helicopter attended the scene where they found the child in the water.

Officers from Barking and Dagenham Police tweeted out the news on their official Twitter account at around 7.30pm.

Police have been contacted for more information.

