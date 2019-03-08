View from the Town Hall: Working together to end knife crime

The loss of young lives to knife crime and other violent crimes must stop.

The borough came together as one, recently, to stand with the family of Jodie Chesney as they experienced every parent’s worst fears.

The strength of community support given to Jodie’s family, and the respect shown to families of all those who have lost loved ones to knife crime, must be matched by determination from those in any position of power to end the cycle of violence. We all have our own role to play too. I have spoken to concerned parents who have told me how they are being more vigilant about their children’s behaviour and making sure they know where they are before and after school or college.

We need to find long-term solutions to end the knife crime epidemic. It can’t be resolved overnight, but there should be steps taken right now to provide reassurance that young lives will be kept safe. This includes properly funding the police so that they can be much more proactive.

Despite what the prime minister says, we are all worried about a real lack of police resources and the effect of government cuts to services for young people over the last 10 years. I have made these concerns very clear in a letter to the prime minister herself. The £100m recently announced by the chancellor falls well short of the £300m the police say they need if they are to stand a chance of getting to grip with things. I have also written to the mayor of London. All 32 London boroughs must work with him to provide leadership, and I hope that all of London’s council leaders can put politics aside and work together on this.