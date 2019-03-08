Search

A look at issues of today: DFS sale will end before we leave EU

PUBLISHED: 08:30 31 March 2019

Steve Allen, broadcaster and comedian

Archant

We’re days away from the date when I thought I could stop writing about Brexit but it keeps getting put off. At this rate the DFS sale will have ended before we actually leave.

Brexit has polarised the UK more than anything else. Remainers who didn’t give a thought to the EU but liked the special queue at airports are now claiming they love everything about it and Brexiters who thought it was worth the risk now claim it’ll be the smoothest change ever.

When told there could be queues at the ports, instead of saying, “Yeah, but it’ll be worth it,” they pretend it’s a good thing. “It’ll stop people getting speeding tickets on the M20.”

Here’s a test to see if Brexit has made you blind to other issues. Vote Leave have been fined £50,000 for sending 196,154 spam texts during referendum.

Normally we all hate spam texts so most reactions should be about that.

I wouldn’t recommend sexting but in reply to spam texters it can really get them off your back.

I keep getting told – not asked, told – by texts that I had an accident in the last three years. It makes me think, “It must’ve been a really bad one and I blocked out all memories of it”.

If you were annoyed by the spam text part of the news story you’re not biased. Did you find yourself coming up with an excuse just because it was about Brexit?

“Well, everyone likes to get a text, it makes you feel popular.” Or even, “It’s good to get people using their phones more.” Most mailing lists you can reply to and get yourself removed but if you messaged back saying “leave” they’d think you wanted to hear more.

