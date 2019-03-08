View from a presenter: Are we in a time warp with Brexit joke

Time travel? Just in time for Brexit.

I’m back on the TV at the moment. BBC 2 is repeating the last series of The Mash Report on Tuesday nights.

Being in a repeat is great because you’re still getting on the telly but you don’t have to be on a diet.

I was worried because as we are a topical comedy show would the jokes seem dated. Thankfully jokes about Brexit being a mess get more relevant with time, like a fine wine of political strife. Brexit is now such a mess even Marie Kondo would look at it and run away.

The problem is this, the referendum told us 52 per cent of the UK wants to leave but didn’t give us enough detail on the nature of that leaving.

It’s the job of the politicians to sort that out but they haven’t managed it. Could science save us? I ask because I saw last week scientists in Russia have invented a time machine.

A great headline but sadly it isn’t as impressive as we’d hope. The actual stories are never as good as headlines make out. We often see headlines saying, “Chocolate is good for you,” but it’s always that bitter dark stuff.

They made time go backwards for some electrons. Surely a small jump from electrons to electorate so could we use this time machine to go back and get the referendum right?

“Leave” is too vague.

If you say you want to leave your spouse do you mean still see the kids, stay friends like Gwyneth and Chris, leave the door open to getting back together like Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor or never see each other unless you get a Jeremy Kyle Show invite?