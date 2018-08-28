Post letters: Parking permits and tidy gardens

The council is proposing to introduce more controlled parking zones (CPZ). Picture: LBBD Archant

Letters, contributions and comments sent in from Post readers this week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Permits won’t solve space issue

John Dumbleton, Barking resident and driver, full address supplied, writes:

With reference to Mr Scotland’s letter, a parking permit does not guarantee a parking space near your home only that you can park within the area. Anyone who lives or works near there can apply for a permit so the problems of finding a space to park remain the same. Permits should be issued free to residents only, and not used as a cash cow for the council.

We pay enough a year in vehicle excise duty without having to pay for the privilege of parking where we live. If the turn into Bastable Avenue from Renwick Road was for residents only this would eliminate the problem with the rat run from the A13.

Also if parents stopped using their cars at school times and tried walking this would stop a lot of the problems.

Vans and lorries will be reduced

Colin Newman, Barking, full address supplied, writes:

Two people have letters published in The Post that make the point that commercial vehicles are taking up scarce parking space in residential streets, yet both oppose the introduction of CPZ permits, even though the CPZ would prevent the commercial vehicles from being parked there: The portrayal of CPZs as “paying to park outside your own house” is a distortion.

What you are paying for is the service of preventing the parking in the CPZ of vehicles that are not registered to residents of the CPZ. This would clearly alleviate the problem.

The council cannot provide this service free as it will take staff and other resources. The question is who should pay and my answer is the people that live in the CPZ and thus directly benefit from the service.

The lady who appears to think that keeping a car on the road to go shopping in once a week works out cheaper than getting a taxi for the same purpose needs to check her calculations.

And I don’t know what type of car she has, but I would hazard a guess that the headline price of £140 year for a resident’s permit does not apply to her and in fact it may work out at less that £1 per week.

Nurses should get free permits

Anita Benwell, Barking and Dagenham resident, writes:

If the council are going to give free permits out, it should be to the good people that work in the services such as nurses (you know those angels that are not paid enough in the first place for what they do) instead of councillors.

If this is about the environment and not money, why should councillors be given free permits?

They should be paying like the rest of us.

Permits will make parking fairer

Cllr Margaret Mullane, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, writes:

I write in response to several letters that appeared in the Post on regarding the introduction of controlled parking zones (CPZs) across the borough.

It appears there has been some misunderstandings and myths circulating on social media about the scheme, which we are introducing to make parking fairer, safer and greener for everyone.

Firstly, let me start by saying the residents’ letters raise some very valid points that I agree with – but I believe the introduction of CPZs will resolve most of these problems.

We agree that it is not fair for some homes to have a number of company vans or lorries clogging up streets and preventing others from being able to park near their home.

That is why under the CPZ plans, these vehicles will now be required to display a permit for the privilege – and the largest ones may not be able to park at all if they exceed a certain size.

The CPZs will also impact houses in multiple occupation (HMO), where properties can often have several different families living there.

These have added to the parking woes of residents as more and more private landlords buy up properties in the borough, some of whom are unscrupulous and rent them out as a ‘business’, to the detriment of other neighbours.

We believe the CPZs will make parking safer, particularly around schools where some parents think they can park where they like during the school run. This not only causes congestion but leaves children having to cross busy roads, often with cars illegally parked and obstructing their view of oncoming traffic.

The CPZs will also make parking greener. Contrary to the comment about hitting families who need bigger cars – the permit isn’t based on a car size but on the emissions a car produces.

Popular family cars such as a Citroen Berlingo, a Nissan Qashqai, a Honda Civic or a Ford Focus would cost you less than £1 a week to park under our plans. I’ve heard many people say the CPZs will mean they will have to pay £140 a year, but the reality is unless you have two gas guzzling five-litre Range Rovers then that is very unlikely.

There appear to be some myths that won’t go away, such as the idea that we receive cash from road tax and can use it to fix roads or that this is just a money-making scheme.

Nothing could be further from the truth. The reality is the introduction of CPZs will help make parking fairer, safer, and greener for everyone living in our borough.

Gardens should be cared for

Dr Leonard Restall B Ed, M Ed (Hons), New Zealand, formerly from Barking, writes:

Two very good responses by Mrs Manning and Tom Hawes, to a recent ‘Opinion’ regarding the ‘Resurrection of a Garden Scheme’ indicates that there is something that can be done to enhance the local district without necessarily going overboard.

In one of the responses it was stated that we do not care for our gardens now because of various problems such as economic reasons, climate variability etc but these legitimate reasons can resonate with excuses for not showing care and respect for one’s area.

Although the area may have changed considerably over the years because of increased migration, this is not necessarily a strong enough reason to lack care.

I am sure there will be many who would like to see an improvement in local gardens without necessarily being involved with competitions, as it was in the days when I was a child and my father was a regular winner of the local competition.