Showing our support for Ukraine

Tamba Day Nursery staff did a fundraising sleepover at its venue in Chadwell Heath in aid of families in Ukraine - Credit: Tamba Day Nursery

As the war in Ukraine continues into its second month, the humanitarian response is gathering pace to support the innocent victims of a conflict that has prompted disbelief, anger and sadness in the hearts and minds of people across the world.

In the face of the Russian attacks, Ukrainian people have had little choice but to flee their homes and seek refuge in other countries – they have lost their homes, their belongings, their livelihoods and, in some cases, their lives.

The depth of feeling in support of the Ukrainian population has been overwhelming, which we have demonstrated through the many stories published across Archant’s newspaper portfolio.

From charitable acts and fundraising initiatives to people who have opened their homes to refugees - the support efforts have been considerable and remain increasingly important as the war continues. So too are the symbols of hope with the national colours of Ukraine adorning ribbons, flags, flowers alongside powerful messages of support.

In Barking and Dagenham, donation points have been set up, including at USSR Barking Warehouse which has been collecting donations to take to Ukraine. The Thames Road venue had put a call out for military radios with 10km coverage, sleeping bags and backpacks.

Staff at Tamba Day Nursery, which has branches across east London, united to sleep over at its Chadwell Heath centre to raise more than £2,000. Children have been wearing yellow and blue and decorating flags, with cake sales also taking place to try and collect even more money to help.

And West Ham showed support to their forward Andriy Yarmolenko and his fellow Ukrainians by displaying a banner at the London Stadium.

Archant has launched its own symbol of support with the Ukrainian ribbon which you will find across all of our mastheads in print, online and on our social media channels.

We encourage our loyal readers and customers to show their support by visiting www.dec.org.uk/appeal/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal