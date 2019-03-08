Search

Tourists encouraged to explore Barking and Dagenham in new video highlighting borough attractions

PUBLISHED: 10:00 19 May 2019

Eastbury Manor House in Barking. Picture: Ken Mears.

Archant

Barking and Dagenham has been showcased in a new video aimed at attracting London visitors to the borough.

The video is part of a six-part series commissioned by London City Airport for Londonist called Beyond Zone 1, which promotes the best of six boroughs nearby the airport.

It targets both Londoners as well as leisure passengers and international tourists using the airport to visit the capital, encouraging them to venture away from traditional central hotspots to explore east London.

In the video, Barking and Dagenham Council leader Darren Rodwell said: "Three words to sum up this amazing place have got to be its community, history and aspiration."

Barking Abbey ruins, arts hub The White House, Moby Adventure Golf, Eastbury Manor House, Barking Park, steakhouse Cristina's and Barking Riverside all feature.

"My favourite thing about living in Barking and Dagenham is the people, and understanding where they come from, because we are the global town of the world," Cllr Rodwell said.

"We've got over 130 different cultures here, all bringing their own mixture to the chemistry of this borough."

