Barking and Dagenham pubs and bars reopen for outdoor service

Published: 2:18 PM April 12, 2021

The Boathouse Cafe and Bar owner Derrick Daniel is excited to welcome people back. - Credit: The Boathouse Cafe and Bar

Pubs and other hospitality businesses across Barking and Dagenham can reopen to the public for outside food and drinks service from today (April 12).

The UK government has eased some lockdown measures as England moves to step two of the roadmap out of lockdown, allowing people in groups of up to six or two households to be served outdoors at venues.

Here is our pick of some places with gardens and outside spaces to grab a pint or a meal this week.

You can grab some bar food and a drink on the riverside terrace at The Boathouse Cafe and Bar in Barking. - Credit: The Boathouse Cafe and Bar

The Boathouse Cafe and Bar

80 Abbey Road, The Granary Building, Barking IG11 7BT

Located in the Ice House quarter of Barking, this trendy café and bar in the refurbished 19th century granary building is one of the borough’s hidden gems.

Opened in 2016, it offers a secluded place to eat and drink by the River Roding, with craft beer on tap, coffee and cocktails plus bar food.

The Federation of Small Businesses award-winning venue is opening its riverside terrace, with table service only for food and drinks.

Bookings are by phone only on 020 8594 7334.

The Pipe Major, at the corner of Yew Tree Avenue and Rainham Road South, boasts plenty of outdoor space. - Credit: Google

Pipe Major

1 Yewtree Avenue, Dagenham, RM10 7XS

Opened in 2015, this family-friendly pub near Dagenham East station is known for its carvery, atmosphere and extensive menu.

It also boasts a big beer garden, with alfresco dining and a children’s play area.

Management have been busy sprucing up the garden ready to welcome people back.

Booking isn’t essential but recommended. Visit pipemajorpubdagenham.co.uk to book.

The new outdoor seating area at The Eastbrook pub. - Credit: Eastbrook pub

The Eastbrook

835 Dagenham Rd, Dagenham RM10 7UP

This Grade II listed 1930s pub is reopening to members from today, serving food as well as drinks.

The pub, celebrated for its historic interior and two separate bars, has a new outdoor seating area to enjoy.

The Admiral Vernon in Broad Street, Dagenham - Credit: Google

Admiral Vernon

141 Broad St, Dagenham RM10 9HP

Another historic 1930s pub, the Admiral Vernon will be welcoming customers on a first come, first served basis.

It will be open during its usual hours of 11am to 11pm.

The Lighterman pub in Bastable Avenue, Barking. - Credit: Google

The Lighterman

109 Bastable Avenue, Barking IG11 0NX

Located opposite the Curzon Community Centre at the corner of Bastable Avenue and Charlton Crescent, the Lighterman will be serving drinks with table service only.

Contact the pub on Facebook for enquiries or to book a table.