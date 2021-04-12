Barking and Dagenham pubs and bars reopen for outdoor service
- Credit: The Boathouse Cafe and Bar
Pubs and other hospitality businesses across Barking and Dagenham can reopen to the public for outside food and drinks service from today (April 12).
The UK government has eased some lockdown measures as England moves to step two of the roadmap out of lockdown, allowing people in groups of up to six or two households to be served outdoors at venues.
Here is our pick of some places with gardens and outside spaces to grab a pint or a meal this week.
The Boathouse Cafe and Bar
80 Abbey Road, The Granary Building, Barking IG11 7BT
Located in the Ice House quarter of Barking, this trendy café and bar in the refurbished 19th century granary building is one of the borough’s hidden gems.
Opened in 2016, it offers a secluded place to eat and drink by the River Roding, with craft beer on tap, coffee and cocktails plus bar food.
The Federation of Small Businesses award-winning venue is opening its riverside terrace, with table service only for food and drinks.
Bookings are by phone only on 020 8594 7334.
Pipe Major
1 Yewtree Avenue, Dagenham, RM10 7XS
Opened in 2015, this family-friendly pub near Dagenham East station is known for its carvery, atmosphere and extensive menu.
It also boasts a big beer garden, with alfresco dining and a children’s play area.
Management have been busy sprucing up the garden ready to welcome people back.
Booking isn’t essential but recommended. Visit pipemajorpubdagenham.co.uk to book.
The Eastbrook
835 Dagenham Rd, Dagenham RM10 7UP
This Grade II listed 1930s pub is reopening to members from today, serving food as well as drinks.
The pub, celebrated for its historic interior and two separate bars, has a new outdoor seating area to enjoy.
Admiral Vernon
141 Broad St, Dagenham RM10 9HP
Another historic 1930s pub, the Admiral Vernon will be welcoming customers on a first come, first served basis.
It will be open during its usual hours of 11am to 11pm.
The Lighterman
109 Bastable Avenue, Barking IG11 0NX
Located opposite the Curzon Community Centre at the corner of Bastable Avenue and Charlton Crescent, the Lighterman will be serving drinks with table service only.
Contact the pub on Facebook for enquiries or to book a table.