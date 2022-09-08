Live: Tributes from around Barking and Dagenham to Queen Elizabeth II

Tributes have been paid by figures from across Barking and Dagenham to Queen Elizabeth II, who has died aged 96.

The queen with her late husband, Prince Philip - Credit: PA Wire/Press Association Images

Local Government Association

Cllr James Jamieson, chairman of the Local Government Association, which represents more than 350 councils across England and Wales, said it expressed "sincere condolences to the whole royal family".

“Her Majesty’s dedication to every one of us, alongside her continuous hard work and loyalty to her United Kingdom, was clear to see throughout her life," he said. "Her high regard for local government was also truly reflective in her focus and appreciation of councils’ work and determination in her annual queen’s speeches."

Councils will open both public and virtual books of condolence, ensuring flags are flown at half mast, and overseeing arrangements for the laying of flowers in public areas, he said.

London’s transport commissioner

Andy Byford, London’s transport commissioner, and his team, said in a statement: “It is with great sorrow that we have learnt of the death of Her Majesty The Queen. We send our deepest sympathy to His Majesty The King and all members of the Royal Family.”

Barking and Dagenham Council leader Darren Rodwell

Council leader Darren Rodwell - Credit: Archant

The leader of Barking and Dagenham Council tweeted: "Our country has changed so much throughout this second Elizabethan Era, but there was one constant: Queen Elizabeth and the stability, strength and wisdom for which she was admired the world over."

"Together we will mourn the loss of a monarch who has defined several generations."