Published: 8:45 AM June 4, 2021

We asked readers for their favourite fish and chip shops as the country celebrates National Fish and Chip Day 2021. - Credit: PA Archive/Press Association Images

It's National Fish and Chip Day today.

The nationwide event has been running since 2015 to celebrate an industry that is dear to many of us.

Whether it's cod and chips, battered sausage or a burger, there is always something we love on a chip shop menu.

Chippies sit at the heart of communities and those that remained open for takeaway during lockdown helped to keep us well fed with some of our most loved dishes.

To mark the biggest day in the fish and chip calendar, the Post asked readers for their favourite chippies in Barking and Dagenham.

So if you fancy trying somewhere new or want to support another eatery in your community, check out the list below.

Presented here in no particular order are 10 of your recommendations.

Elm Fish Bar

Readers praised the staff, food and service at this fish and chip shop in Church Elm Lane, Dagenham.

The Golden Fish

This family owned business was also a firm favourite. The Golden Fish was named the UK's best chip shop in 2015. One reader described its curry sauce as "lush". Head to Becontree Avenue, Dagenham to place your order.

The Golden Fish, in Becontree Avenue, Dagenham was recommended by readers. - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

Royal Dolphin

"Definitely worth the money" is how one reader described this outlet in Wood Lane, Dagenham. There was also praise for its wraps.

The Chubby Friar

In Ripple Road, Barking, this fish and chip shop is open from 11am.

George's Fish Bar

Open seven days a week, George's Fish Bar is in Longbridge Road, Dagenham. As well as fish and chips, this takeaway's menu includes kebabs and pies.

Bodrum Fish and Chips

In Reede Road, Dagenham, one reader had this to say: "These get the gold medal every time for quality, freshness, temperature (always hot), taste, promptness, reliability and friendliness."

Faircross Fish Bar

"Faircross Fish Bar is absolutely lovely" is how one reader described this takeaway in Longbridge Road, Barking.

Popeyes

In Gale Street, Dagenham, this eatery has been praised online for its friendly staff, generous portions and quality.

Vicky Garvin putting chips in the fryer at the Seahorse fish and chip shop in Dagenham (pictured in 2015). - Credit: Vickie Flores

Seahorse

Dagenham dominates readers' fish and chip shop recommendations. This is the seventh and can be found in Wood Lane.

Tasty Fish Bar

Head to Green Lane, Dagenham, for fish and chips, kebabs and burgers. Halal options are available too.