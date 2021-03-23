Barking and Dagenham residents talk a year of Covid in new survey
- Credit: PA
Coronavirus has changed the priorities for many in Barking and Dagenham, according to a recent survey.
Last week the Post asked for local views on the defining issues of the pandemic, such as physical and mental health, employment and safety.
Of the 78 respondents, only seven (nine per cent) said Covid-19 hadn't changed their priorities at all.
A combined 60pc edged toward the upper end of the one-five scale by admitting it has done so in a significant way.
The majority - 55 people/71pc - have experienced declining mental health since the pandemic began, with a similar percentage - 73 - doing less physical activity.
Things look slightly better on the job front. While seven people (9pc) have lost work, 56 respondents (72pc) have not.
Significantly, only eight respondents (10pc) feel completely safe given the success of the UK's vaccination programme. The majority - 55 people/71pc - feel safer, but not entirely so.
