News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News

Barking and Dagenham residents talk a year of Covid in new survey

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 7:00 AM March 23, 2021   
Barking and Dagenham Covid survey

Residents of Barking and Dagenham have shared their views on A Year of Covid as part of an Archant survey. - Credit: PA

Coronavirus has changed the priorities for many in Barking and Dagenham, according to a recent survey.

Last week the Post asked for local views on the defining issues of the pandemic, such as physical and mental health, employment and safety.

Of the 78 respondents, only seven (nine per cent) said Covid-19 hadn't changed their priorities at all.

A combined 60pc edged toward the upper end of the one-five scale by admitting it has done so in a significant way.

The majority - 55 people/71pc - have experienced declining mental health since the pandemic began, with a similar percentage - 73 - doing less physical activity.

Things look slightly better on the job front. While seven people (9pc) have lost work, 56 respondents (72pc) have not. 

You may also want to watch:

Significantly, only eight respondents (10pc) feel completely safe given the success of the UK's vaccination programme. The majority - 55 people/71pc - feel safer, but not entirely so. 



Most Read

  1. 1 Covid - A Year On: Volunteers on playing their part in vaccination effort
  2. 2 Call for community to get involved in Becontree centenary celebrations
  3. 3 Jailed: Ilford man who robbed £120k from ATMs with gangmates
  1. 4 Barking will return to competitive action in Len Cordell Memorial Cup
  2. 5 Woman dies after fire at Marks Gate tower block
  3. 6 UK's largest mobile crane swings into action in Barking
  4. 7 Dagenham film studios backer set to open second site in Barking
  5. 8 Teens in hospital with stab injuries after Chadwell Heath brawl
  6. 9 Dagenham man sentenced to life for raping teenage girl in his wife's car
  7. 10 Boy, 16, in critical condition after stabbing in Barking
Covid - A Year On
Coronavirus
Barking and Dagenham News
East London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The site

Housing

More than 1,500 'affordable' homes planned at former Ford Stamping Plant

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Barking Fish Centre in Station Parade.

Coronavirus

Barking fishmonger shut down for Covid breaches

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Fire in Barking

London Fire Brigade

Unattended candles cause house fire in Barking

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Barkingside Magistrates Court. Picture: Ken Mears

Environment

Litter tossed from car costs Barking man £1,350

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus