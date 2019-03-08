Search

Revealed: How much Barking and Dagenham's population grew in a year

PUBLISHED: 07:00 27 June 2019

The borough's population has increased. Picture: Isabel Infantes

The borough's population has increased. Picture: Isabel Infantes

Archant

The number of people living in Barking and Dagenham has increased by 1,200 in a year, new figures have revealed.

The population density estimate by the Office of National Statistics (ONS) suggests 211,998 people were living in the borough in mid-2018 - an increase from 210,711 the year before.

Westminster tops the list with an increase of 10,528 while two boroughs, Haringey and Ealing, saw a decrease in population.

And with 5,871 people per sq km, Barking and Dagenham is just above the London-wide average of 5,666 people per sq km when it comes to population density.

That figure is set to rise in the coming years, with large-scale regeneration projects such as Barking Riverside and Beam Park set to bring thousands more homes to the borough.

The capital's densest borough is Islington, which has 16,097 people per sq km.

