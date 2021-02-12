Residents have chance to raise safety concerns with police next month

Published: 1:45 PM February 12, 2021

The panel at a Barking and Dagenham safer neighbourhood board meeting before the pandemic. - Credit: Archant

People have been invited to submit questions to the borough's safer neighborhood board ahead of its first meeting this year.

The online event on March 4 will give people a chance to discuss any issues they are concerned about or feel the police should focus on.

The panel will include chair Stephen Thompson, Acting Chief Inspector Michael O’Donoghue and Inspector Mel Baker from the Met, as well as the council's enforcement and community safety operational director Andy Opie and cabinet member Councillor Margaret Mullane.

Cllr Mullane said: “People feeling safe in their homes or in their community is something we’re extremely passionate about.

“Between the council and the police, we all have a part to play, but we also need your help to ensure we’re addressing the issues you think are important.”

To participate, people must register at oneboroughvoice.lbbd.gov.uk/lbbd-snb-4-march-21 by February 19.