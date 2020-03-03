More than three quarters of Barking and Dagenham pupils scoop first choice secondary on National Offer Day

A total of more than three quarters of young people have been given their preferred secondary school place.

More than three in four young people in Barking and Dagenham will attend their first preference secondary school from September this year, according to town hall figures.

Of 3,381 applications, 2,627 of 10 and 11-year-olds have been offered their first preference, representing 77.67 per cent and above the capital's average of 68.30 per cent.

Cllr Evelyn Carpenter, cabinet member for educational attainment and school improvement, said: "I am thrilled to see that such a large number of our young people have secured their preferred choice of school.

"Performing above the London average, once again, shows the great work that has been done to provide young people with their favoured choice."

For those who missed out on their first preference, the borough reports also performing above the London-wide average for top three preferences, with 93.2pc of applicants receiving an offer compared to 88.39pc.

National Offer Day - on Monday, March 2 this year - is when parents who submitted their applications on time received the news of where their child will be going to secondary school.