Search

Advanced search

More than three quarters of Barking and Dagenham pupils scoop first choice secondary on National Offer Day

PUBLISHED: 10:00 03 March 2020

National Offer Day results are in. Picture: PA Images/Ben Birchall

National Offer Day results are in. Picture: PA Images/Ben Birchall

PA Archive/PA Images

A total of more than three quarters of young people have been given their preferred secondary school place.

More than three in four young people in Barking and Dagenham will attend their first preference secondary school from September this year, according to town hall figures.

Of 3,381 applications, 2,627 of 10 and 11-year-olds have been offered their first preference, representing 77.67 per cent and above the capital's average of 68.30 per cent.

You may also want to watch:

Cllr Evelyn Carpenter, cabinet member for educational attainment and school improvement, said: "I am thrilled to see that such a large number of our young people have secured their preferred choice of school.

"Performing above the London average, once again, shows the great work that has been done to provide young people with their favoured choice."

For those who missed out on their first preference, the borough reports also performing above the London-wide average for top three preferences, with 93.2pc of applicants receiving an offer compared to 88.39pc.

National Offer Day - on Monday, March 2 this year - is when parents who submitted their applications on time received the news of where their child will be going to secondary school.

Most Read

Death of man found in Parsloes Park not being treated as suspicious

Parsloes Park. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Dagenham residents concerned Jervis Court redevelopment plans will compound parking problems

An initial sketch of the planned redevelopment at the corner of Church Elm Lane and Rectory Road. Picture: Be First

Dagenham pupils and staff told to stay home after ski trip following coronavirus advice

Sydney Russell School. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Council leader is ‘impressed’ with progress made by technical college

Council leader Cllr Darren Rodwell during a visit to Elutec. Picture: Jamie Wills

Post letters: Controlled Parking Zones and Iceland

Neighbours in Dagenham have criticised plans to charge them to park outside their homes. Picture: JON KING

Most Read

Death of man found in Parsloes Park not being treated as suspicious

Parsloes Park. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Dagenham residents concerned Jervis Court redevelopment plans will compound parking problems

An initial sketch of the planned redevelopment at the corner of Church Elm Lane and Rectory Road. Picture: Be First

Dagenham pupils and staff told to stay home after ski trip following coronavirus advice

Sydney Russell School. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Council leader is ‘impressed’ with progress made by technical college

Council leader Cllr Darren Rodwell during a visit to Elutec. Picture: Jamie Wills

Post letters: Controlled Parking Zones and Iceland

Neighbours in Dagenham have criticised plans to charge them to park outside their homes. Picture: JON KING

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Barking under-16s boss says first team should keep eyes on his players after cup win

Barking under-16s face the camera (Pic: Craig Cordice)

Large-scale fly-tipping on the rise in Barking and Dagenham according to new report

An illegal fly-tip site. Picture: PA

More than three quarters of Barking and Dagenham pupils scoop first choice secondary on National Offer Day

National Offer Day results are in. Picture: PA Images/Ben Birchall

Man charged after death of Chadwell Heath cyclist

A man has appeared in court following the death of cyclist Ben Greenslade on the A127 at Wickford. Picture: Essex Police

Dagenham residents concerned Jervis Court redevelopment plans will compound parking problems

An initial sketch of the planned redevelopment at the corner of Church Elm Lane and Rectory Road. Picture: Be First
Drive 24