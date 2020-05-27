Search

Bidders for council contracts worth £100k or more must show how they will help Barking and Dagenham

PUBLISHED: 17:00 27 May 2020

The council expects bidders for its contracts worth £100,000 or more to show how they will help achieve its wider goals for the borough. Picture: Ken Mears

Companies or organisations bidding for town hall contracts worth more than £100,000 will have to show how they will help the council achieve its goals.

Barking and Dagenham Council hailed its move to create a social value policy as benefitting people’s pockets, society and the environment.

Cllr Sade Bright, cabinet member for employment, skills and aspiration, said: “I am extremely grateful to my colleagues for making this policy come to fruition.

“Our social value policy is a contract between the council, our residents and contractors which will ensure businesses wanting to work with and for the council are prepared to give something back.

“In essence the policy will ensure our residents and businesses also benefit so that, in our pursuit of growth for the borough, no one is left behind.”

The scheme seeks to tackle low pay and unemployment in the borough by promoting the London living wage – which is currently £10.75 per hour – in the local authority’s supply chain.

It is also includes a pledge to give special consideration to bids offering jobs and apprenticeships to people from the borough as well as those which commit to buying goods and services from Barking and Dagenham businesses.

It aims to make sure contractors are asked to meet a target to buy 25 per cent of the value of goods and services with the borough’s firms.

The council has also put sustainability at the heart of the approach including reducing waste and single-use plastic; promoting recycling and improving air quality.

And participation from the community has also been included with bidders expected to involve people in the design of services and decision making.

They are expected to help civic society groups through volunterring, mentoring and providing facilities as well.

Supporting initiatives to improve people’s health and wellbeing by tackling issues including obesity, anti-social behaviour and domestic abuse are at the core of the policy too.

Cllr Dominic Twomey said: “This is going, if done properly, to impact on all areas of our community and our council.”

A social value policy coordinator to monitor the scheme is due to be in place by July.

