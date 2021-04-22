Barking and Dagenham gets ready to mark St George's Day
The town hall has announced plans to mark St George's Day.
Barking and Dagenham Council is to raise the flag of St George tomorrow (April 23) to mark the feast day of England's patron saint.
This year's celebration is to be held online due to Covid-19 guidelines.
On the day, the council will fly the flag of St George at Barking Town Hall and decorate the town square with bunting.
It will also share a video message featuring the leader of the council, Cllr Darren Rodwell, and deputy leader and cabinet member for community leadership and engagement, Cllr Saima Ashraf.
A spokesperson for the local authority said: "The council is asking people to celebrate the day responsibly and follow current government guidelines as we look forward to celebrating St George’s Day together."
The local authority is also encouraging people to find inspiration in the example set by St George, an early Christian martyr who during the Middle Ages became an ideal of martial valour and selflessness.
