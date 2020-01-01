Revealed: How busy are Barking and Dagenham's stations?

The number of passengers using Barking station has doubled in the last decade.

Figures from the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) revealed that 14.5 million journeys were made to or from the station in 2018-19 - up from 13.5m the previous year. In addition, there were 822,000 interchanges made.

It's more than double the 6.5m journeys made in 2010-11 - with the numbers steadily rising ever since.

The only year which did not see an increase was 2016-17, which saw 600,000 fewer journeys made than in the previous year - but that could, in part, be attributed to the lengthy closure of the Barking to Gospel Oak line during that time.

The popularity of Barking station saw it ranked the 31st busiest in the country - up a spot from the previous year.

There's a long way to go for it to reach the top spot, though, held by Waterloo for the 16th consecutive year. The station saw 94m entries and exits.

The figures reveal nine of the top 10 busiest stations are in London, with the other being Birmingham New Street - ranked fifth with 46.1m journeys.

The ORR only publishes data relating to overground railways, not the Tube, so the borough's District line stations are not included.

In contrast to Barking, the number of entries and exits made at Dagenham Dock has remained relatively consistent over the past decade - with 416,000 journeys made in 2018-19.

Since 2010-11, the c2c station's passenger numbers have stayed around the 300,000-400,000 figure.

Chadwell Heath station saw 3.97m entries and exits in 2018-19, up from 3.8m the previous year and almost double the 2.1m journeys made in 2010-11. Its rank of 138 sees it move up three places on the popularity list.

The experience of Barking and Dagenham's train passengers is a long way from those at Denton, in Greater Manchester, and Stanlow and Thornton in Cheshire - statistically Britain's least-used stations.

They were both used by just 46 passengers in the year to March 31, 2019.

Denton is served by one train a week in each direction, while Stanlow and Thornton has three trains each way per day, excluding Sundays.