Search

Advanced search

Revealed: How busy are Barking and Dagenham's stations?

PUBLISHED: 07:50 15 January 2020 | UPDATED: 07:51 15 January 2020

Barking Station

Barking Station

Archant

The number of passengers using Barking station has doubled in the last decade.

Figures from the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) revealed that 14.5 million journeys were made to or from the station in 2018-19 - up from 13.5m the previous year. In addition, there were 822,000 interchanges made.

It's more than double the 6.5m journeys made in 2010-11 - with the numbers steadily rising ever since.

The only year which did not see an increase was 2016-17, which saw 600,000 fewer journeys made than in the previous year - but that could, in part, be attributed to the lengthy closure of the Barking to Gospel Oak line during that time.

The popularity of Barking station saw it ranked the 31st busiest in the country - up a spot from the previous year.

There's a long way to go for it to reach the top spot, though, held by Waterloo for the 16th consecutive year. The station saw 94m entries and exits.

You may also want to watch:

The figures reveal nine of the top 10 busiest stations are in London, with the other being Birmingham New Street - ranked fifth with 46.1m journeys.

The ORR only publishes data relating to overground railways, not the Tube, so the borough's District line stations are not included.

In contrast to Barking, the number of entries and exits made at Dagenham Dock has remained relatively consistent over the past decade - with 416,000 journeys made in 2018-19.

Since 2010-11, the c2c station's passenger numbers have stayed around the 300,000-400,000 figure.

Chadwell Heath station saw 3.97m entries and exits in 2018-19, up from 3.8m the previous year and almost double the 2.1m journeys made in 2010-11. Its rank of 138 sees it move up three places on the popularity list.

The experience of Barking and Dagenham's train passengers is a long way from those at Denton, in Greater Manchester, and Stanlow and Thornton in Cheshire - statistically Britain's least-used stations.

They were both used by just 46 passengers in the year to March 31, 2019.

Denton is served by one train a week in each direction, while Stanlow and Thornton has three trains each way per day, excluding Sundays.

Most Read

Sentenced: Dagenham pair who hacked more than 700 bank and phone accounts in £12k fraud

Oluwaseun Ajayi, 39, and Inga Irbe, 49, both of Orchard Road, Dagenham, hacked more than 700 bank and mobile phone accounts. Picture: MPS

Demolition work starts as Gascoigne estate redevelopment gathers pace

Cllr Darren Rodwell (in the cab) and (L-R) Pat Hayes, of Be First, Josh Daniels, Wates Residential site manager; and Adrian Fennessey, Wates residential operations director. Picture: Be First

Boy reported missing with links to Barking, Croydon, Hackney and Newham has been found

A 15-year old boy reported missing since last Friday, January 10, has now been found. Picture: Met Police

Fire brigade investigating cause of Dagenham recycling plant blaze

Firefighters tackle a blaze at a waste recycling plant in Dagenham. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Investigation following Dagenham house fire

A fire damaged part of a roof at a house in Alibon Road, Dagenham, on January 11. Picture: Google

Most Read

Sentenced: Dagenham pair who hacked more than 700 bank and phone accounts in £12k fraud

Oluwaseun Ajayi, 39, and Inga Irbe, 49, both of Orchard Road, Dagenham, hacked more than 700 bank and mobile phone accounts. Picture: MPS

Demolition work starts as Gascoigne estate redevelopment gathers pace

Cllr Darren Rodwell (in the cab) and (L-R) Pat Hayes, of Be First, Josh Daniels, Wates Residential site manager; and Adrian Fennessey, Wates residential operations director. Picture: Be First

Boy reported missing with links to Barking, Croydon, Hackney and Newham has been found

A 15-year old boy reported missing since last Friday, January 10, has now been found. Picture: Met Police

Fire brigade investigating cause of Dagenham recycling plant blaze

Firefighters tackle a blaze at a waste recycling plant in Dagenham. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Investigation following Dagenham house fire

A fire damaged part of a roof at a house in Alibon Road, Dagenham, on January 11. Picture: Google

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Essex Senior Cup: Dagenham & Redbridge 3 Barking 2

Bagasan Graham of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Revealed: How busy are Barking and Dagenham’s stations?

Barking Station

Barking filmmaker to make short film for Sky Arts

John Akinde has been selected to make a short film that will be broadcast on Sky Arts. Picture: Decoy Media

Demolition work starts as Gascoigne estate redevelopment gathers pace

Cllr Darren Rodwell (in the cab) and (L-R) Pat Hayes, of Be First, Josh Daniels, Wates Residential site manager; and Adrian Fennessey, Wates residential operations director. Picture: Be First

May the force be with you: Lightsaber battle to take place at Dagenham cinema

Lightsabers feature in the popular film franchise. Picture: Ian West/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists