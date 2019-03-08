Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

'It's an attack on working people' : Proposed Thames View CPZ roll out slammed by neighbours

PUBLISHED: 12:04 08 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:04 08 August 2019

Thames ward residents urged Barking and Dagenham Council not to opt for a 24 hour, seven day a week controlled parking zone for the area. Picture: Jon King

Thames ward residents urged Barking and Dagenham Council not to opt for a 24 hour, seven day a week controlled parking zone for the area. Picture: Jon King

Archant

A residents' association chairman has said forcing people to pay to park outside their homes is an attack on working people.

Allan Thacker, chairman of the Thames View Residents' Association, at a meeting on Tuesday, August 6. Picture: Jon KingAllan Thacker, chairman of the Thames View Residents' Association, at a meeting on Tuesday, August 6. Picture: Jon King

Allan Thacker, who chairs Thames View Residents' Association, made the claim at a meeting in Riverside House, Roxwell Road, which saw angry neighbours challenge council officers about the proposed roll out of controlled parking zones (CPZ).

Mr Thacker told a packed room of about 100 neighbours: "This is an attack on working people. Our leader is for inclusive growth, but we're being hit with an £18 parking charge right across the board.

"Residents are being taxed again."

He added that new developments were increasing demand for parking around the estate and that developers had to bear some responsibility for the problem.

People were queuing to get into the meeting on Tuesday, August 6, which was attended by Barking and Dagenham Council's head of parking, Tina Brooks, and the local authority's parking design manager, Daniel Connelly.

Ms Brooks explained the council by law could not pay for a CPZ scheme out of its general fund so had to charge to cover set up and operation costs.

You may also want to watch:

The officers explained a fire at Samuel Garside House, in De Pass Gardens, in June underlined the council's duty to ensure there is enough road space to allow police, firefighters and paramedics through.

In a straw poll, only two residents voted in favour of a 24-hour CPZ operating seven days a week before the officers were urged to extend the August 7 consultation deadline.

There were jeers when Mr Connelly explained the council had contacted about 2,000 households, of which 15 per cent had so far responded. Residents living near the A13 scoffed when told the CPZ would help tackle air pollution.

During a heated meeting, Ms Brooks threatened to leave unless residents allowed her to speak.

Cllr Cameron Geddes said: "My fear for Thames View is you're likely to face a ripple and tsunami."

He explained that plans to extend the ultra low emissions zone to neighbouring Newham in 2021 could see drivers flocking to the estate to park before commuting to other boroughs.

Not introducing a CPZ in Thames View would leave the estate "completely unprotected", he said.

The council has been contacted for comment.

Related articles

Most Read

Women caught hiding items under robes in apparent shoplifting attempt

The video was filmed at Asda in Merrielands Crescent, Dagenham. Picture: Paul Bennett

Man taken to hospital after person trapped in Dagenham HGV crash

The crumpled cab of a lorry at the scene. Picture: @Dave_Rawks.

Free travel on Barking to Gospel Oak line in September

One of the new Overground trains on the Barking to Gospel Oak route. Picture: TfL

Upminster Costa worker from Dagenham claims she was told to pay back funds following distraction robbery

Two men stole £280 from the Costa Coffee in Station Road, Upminster on Sunday, August 4. Picture: Google Maps

‘Overgrown and inaccessible’ area of Dagenham park revitalised by works

Hooks Hall Pond in Eastbrookend Country Park before and after the work by the Community Payback team. Pictures: Barking and Dagenham Council

Most Read

Women caught hiding items under robes in apparent shoplifting attempt

The video was filmed at Asda in Merrielands Crescent, Dagenham. Picture: Paul Bennett

Man taken to hospital after person trapped in Dagenham HGV crash

The crumpled cab of a lorry at the scene. Picture: @Dave_Rawks.

Free travel on Barking to Gospel Oak line in September

One of the new Overground trains on the Barking to Gospel Oak route. Picture: TfL

Upminster Costa worker from Dagenham claims she was told to pay back funds following distraction robbery

Two men stole £280 from the Costa Coffee in Station Road, Upminster on Sunday, August 4. Picture: Google Maps

‘Overgrown and inaccessible’ area of Dagenham park revitalised by works

Hooks Hall Pond in Eastbrookend Country Park before and after the work by the Community Payback team. Pictures: Barking and Dagenham Council

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Weat Ham midfielder is Jack the lad again after fine pre-season

Jack Wilshere and Manuel Lanzini

West Ham boss eyes European spot with attacking intent

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini during a press conference in Shanghai.

McGrath: Bopara the only positive from heavy loss

Ravi Bopara of Essex celebrates with Vitality Blast captain Simon Harmer after taking the wicket of Somerset's James Hildreth (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Youngster Gordon is eager to push on at Dagenham after having break-out campaign

Liam Gordon of Dagenham during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 27th July 2019

‘It’s an attack on working people’ : Proposed Thames View CPZ roll out slammed by neighbours

Thames ward residents urged Barking and Dagenham Council not to opt for a 24 hour, seven day a week controlled parking zone for the area. Picture: Jon King
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists