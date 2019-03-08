Video

Barking and Dagenham Council launches #thisisme selfie project inspired by The Greatest Showman

The council has launched a new project called #thisisme in a bid to celebrate people in Barking and Dagenham. Picture: LBBD Archant

The council has launched a campaign aimed at celebrating people and what makes them unique.

Running until the end of the year, the #thisisme project is designed to tell stories of people living in Barking and Dagenham.

A #thisisme selfie frame is set to tour the borough encouraging participants to pose for a picture and describe what makes them who they are. The stories will then be shared on the council’s social media.

People can also get involved by taking a photo or video and share it using the #thisisme hashtag or by posting it on the council’s Facebook page.

Council leader, Cllr Darren Rodwell, has introduced the scheme by telling his own story in a short film.

He said: “We have some great people in this borough and no matter how ordinary someone thinks their life is, everyone has a story to tell about who they are and what makes them different.”

The campaign was inspired by the song This is Me, from the film The Greatest Showman, which celebrates identity and the power of being proud of who you are.

“I want 2019 to be the year of the individual in Barking and Dagenham,” Cllr Rodwell added, “where our residents feel proud to tell the borough who they are, no matter their story or background.”