Barking and Dagenham pays tribute to Prince Philip

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 4:09 PM April 9, 2021    Updated: 4:43 PM April 9, 2021
The Duke of Edinbugh talks to residents who took part in a Pilates demonstration Pic: Heathcliff O'M

Prince Philip talks to residents who took part in a Pilates demonstration at Chadwell Heath Community Centre, which was the first stop on a tour of the borough to mark its 50th anniversary. - Credit: PA

Barking and Dagenham has paid tribute to Prince Philip following his death.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the Duke of Edinburgh, who was the longest-serving consort in British history, died aged 99.

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh arrive for their visit to Broadway Theatre in Barking.

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh arrive for a visit to Broadway Theatre in Barking. - Credit: PA

Councillor Darren Rodwell, leader of Barking and Dagenham Council, said the whole borough will mourn the Duke's passing.

“It’s so sad to hear about the passing of Prince Philip,” Cllr Rodwell said.

“He was an immense figure loved by the nation and his commitment to public life and work for charities was profound.

“The Duke of Edinburgh’s awards did so much for young people - and of course we should not forget his record in the Mediterranean and the Pacific during the Second World War. 

“His devotion to the Queen and his service to the country was unparalleled.” 

A borough e-book of condolence has been set up online for people to sign and leave messages. 

The virtual book will be available until the day after the funeral, the arrangements for which will be announced in due course. 

MORE: Pictures: Remembering Prince Philip's visits to east London

The town hall is flying the Union Jack flag at half-mast today until sunset as a mark of respect.

The Queen and Prince Philip most recently visited Barking and Dagenham for a tour to mark the borough's 50th anniversary in 2015, including stops at Chadwell Heath Community Centre and Sydney Russell School.

Barking MP Margaret Hodge said she "fondly remembers" that visit.

"He spent the entire day with us, getting to know the area and the local community," she said.

"It is these good memories of the Duke of Edinburgh that will live on as his legacy.

"The Duke of Edinburgh was a public servant like no other, his decades of tireless work supporting The Queen are truly remarkable.

"My thoughts and sympathies are with The Queen at this time."

Dagenham and Rainham MP Jon Cruddas said he was saddened by the news of Prince Philip's passing.

"I want to pay tribute to his dedication to serving our nation," Mr Cruddas said.

"Service that included his active duty in the Royal Navy during World War Two in the defeat of Nazism.

"My thoughts and prayers are with Her Majesty the Queen and all of the Royal Family."

Prince Philip
Royal Family
Barking and Dagenham News

