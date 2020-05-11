Barking and Dagenham celebrates 75th anniversary of VE Day
PUBLISHED: 17:00 11 May 2020
Laura Garner
People across Barking and Dagenham have come together - while maintaining social distancing - to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day.
Celebrations were held in gardens and on doorsteps across the borough, with many decking their homes in red, white and blue for the occasion.
A wreath was laid at Eastbrookend Cemetery by 89-year-old Harry Pearson, who served with the Merchant Navy for 12 years.
And with schools shut because of the pandemic, it allowed families the chance to get creative in teaching children about VE Day and the Second World War.
Siblings Logan, Ruby and Louie Smith created their own air raid shelter inside their Treswell Road, Dagenham home while five-year-old Jaimey Gentry, from Becontree Heath, was among those to paint flags and banners.
Mum Louise said: “Jaimey has loved learning all about VE Day and how her Great Pop flew in the RAF and was one of the nation’s heroes.”
