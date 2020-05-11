Search

Barking and Dagenham celebrates 75th anniversary of VE Day

PUBLISHED: 17:00 11 May 2020

Pupils from the Sue Garner School of Dance in Dagenham held up a red, white or blue object during their online classes on VE Day, with the images used to create a collage. Picture: Laura Garner

Pupils from the Sue Garner School of Dance in Dagenham held up a red, white or blue object during their online classes on VE Day, with the images used to create a collage. Picture: Laura Garner

Laura Garner

People across Barking and Dagenham have come together - while maintaining social distancing - to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

Celebrations were held in gardens and on doorsteps across the borough, with many decking their homes in red, white and blue for the occasion.



A wreath was laid at Eastbrookend Cemetery by 89-year-old Harry Pearson, who served with the Merchant Navy for 12 years.

And with schools shut because of the pandemic, it allowed families the chance to get creative in teaching children about VE Day and the Second World War.

Five year old Jaimey Gentry painted poppies on paper plates and Union Jack flags for a colourful display in the front garden of her home in Becontree Heath. Picture: Louise GentryFive year old Jaimey Gentry painted poppies on paper plates and Union Jack flags for a colourful display in the front garden of her home in Becontree Heath. Picture: Louise Gentry

Siblings Logan, Ruby and Louie Smith created their own air raid shelter inside their Treswell Road, Dagenham home while five-year-old Jaimey Gentry, from Becontree Heath, was among those to paint flags and banners.

Mum Louise said: “Jaimey has loved learning all about VE Day and how her Great Pop flew in the RAF and was one of the nation’s heroes.”

