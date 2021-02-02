'Roding' ward forms part of boundary review proposals

Published: 10:21 AM February 2, 2021

A new ward could be created under town hall proposals submitted as part of a review into the borough's ward boundaries.

Roding ward would fall within an area bounded by London Road, the River Roding, Abbey Road and The Shaftesburys.

Members of Barking and Dagenham Council approved the authority's proposals for the redrawing of wards at a meeting on January 27.

The Local Government Boundary Commission for England (LGBCE) is carrying out a review into the borough to ensure each councillor represents roughly the same number of people and that ward arrangements help the council work effectively.

As of January 2020, each councillor represented an average of 2,782 eligible voters. In 2026, that is forecast to rise to 3,418.

You may also want to watch:

The last borough electoral review was in 1999. An electoral forecast shows that by 2026, 14 of the borough's current wards will have an elector per councillor ratio that is more than 10 per cent from the average ratio for the borough.

The LGBCE has agreed with the council that the number of councillors should remain at 51.

A seven week-long public consultation ended on January 11. The council was invited to submit its own proposals too. Two to three councillors representing 19 wards form part of its recommendations.

The town hall's proposals which were given the thumbs up by councillors on January 27. - Credit: LBBD

These include redrawing the boundary of Abbey ward - which takes in Barking town centre - by shifting parts into Longbridge ward, but extending its border to Ripple Road.

Castle Green is added to Eastbury ward while Eastbrook ward is extended to include Central Park with its eastern boundary taking in Rainham Road South, under the proposals.

Alibon ward's boundaries have been redrawn to include the whole of Rainham Road South including the London East site where the film studios are being built.

Marks Gate is not to become a single member ward under the town hall's proposals. It would remain part of Chadwell Heath ward.

New wards must result in each councillor representing roughly the same number of voters as others, reflect community interests and identities as far as possible, have identifiable boundaries and promote effective local government.

The LGBCE is due to publish draft recommendations on March 23 before a second public consultation.