Coronavirus: Woman who died at Queen's Hospital was from Barking and Dagenham

The woman who died today at Queen's Hospital, Romford, after being diagnosed with coronavirus was a 63-year-old resident of Barking and Dagenham, it has been revealed.

Matthew Cole, director of public health for the borough, confirmed that she had underlying health issues.

Leader of Barking and Dagenham Council Cllr Darren Rodwell said: 'Our sympathies go to the family and friends of the person concerned.'

He said no further details of the woman would be released to respect the family's privacy.

Margaret Hodge, MP for Barking, tweeted: 'Thoughts are with the loved ones of the latest coronavirus fatality at Queen's Hospital, Romford.

'And thank you to everyone in social care and the NHS who are working tirelessly to keep us all safe and healthy.'

Sam Tarry, Labour MP for Ilford South, tweeted: 'I am sadded to learn of a coronavirus-related death in Queen's Hospital.

'I've been in contact with @BH_hospitals to hear about work they are doing to treat those affected.

'We are indebted to the amazing work that NHS staff provide to our community.'