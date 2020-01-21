Last call for Barking and Dagenham nominations ahead of women's empowerment month awards

The council is calling for nominations ahead of an award ceremony celebrating inspirational women. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

Do you know an "inspirational" woman who deserves an award?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A last call has been made for nominations ahead of this year's women's empowerment month awards with the January 31 closing date fast approaching.

Cllr Lynda Rice, cabinet member for equalities and diversity, said: "The women's empowerment month awards are a fantastic opportunity to recognise the many women in our borough who do fantastic work throughout the year.

You may also want to watch:

"If you know someone who is deserving of recognition then please make sure you get in before the deadline passes."

The event celebrates Barking and Dagenham's women and their diverse achievements across a range of categories.

Nominees for six of the awards will be selected by public nomination. Categories include businesswoman of the year; female volunteer of the year; female parent or carer of the year; young woman of the year; women's community group of the year and the leadership award.

The awards ceremony will take place on Thursday, April 2 at the Broadway Theatre. Women's empowerment month is in March.

Visit lbbd.gov.uk/wem for more.