Last call for Barking and Dagenham nominations ahead of women's empowerment month awards

PUBLISHED: 07:00 22 January 2020

The council is calling for nominations ahead of an award ceremony celebrating inspirational women. Picture: Ken Mears

The council is calling for nominations ahead of an award ceremony celebrating inspirational women. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

Do you know an "inspirational" woman who deserves an award?

A last call has been made for nominations ahead of this year's women's empowerment month awards with the January 31 closing date fast approaching.

Cllr Lynda Rice, cabinet member for equalities and diversity, said: "The women's empowerment month awards are a fantastic opportunity to recognise the many women in our borough who do fantastic work throughout the year.

You may also want to watch:

"If you know someone who is deserving of recognition then please make sure you get in before the deadline passes."

The event celebrates Barking and Dagenham's women and their diverse achievements across a range of categories.

Nominees for six of the awards will be selected by public nomination. Categories include businesswoman of the year; female volunteer of the year; female parent or carer of the year; young woman of the year; women's community group of the year and the leadership award.

The awards ceremony will take place on Thursday, April 2 at the Broadway Theatre. Women's empowerment month is in March.

Visit lbbd.gov.uk/wem for more.

Plans to build 79 homes on site of Barking supermarket

The Iceland store in Barking. Picture: Sophie Cox

Latest stage of Barking Riverside development is complete

The Verde development, part of Barking Riverside. Picture: Bellway

Fire at Dagenham industrial estate under investigation

An investigation is underway following a fire at workshops at an industrial estate in Kemp Road, Dagenham. Picture: Google

Boss warned of health and safety ‘failings’ before worker crushed to death at Barking industrial estate, court hears

Han Rao outside Barkingside Magistrates' Court at a previous hearing. Picture: Jon King

Dad left disabled after feeding tube was inserted into his lungs at Romford hospital

Michael Moy was left permanently disabled after a feeding tube was incorrectly installed so food went down his lungs at Queen's Hospital. Picture: Irwin Mitchell

