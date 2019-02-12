Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter
Gallery

Barking and Dagenham enjoys a ‘book-stravaganza’ on World Book Day

PUBLISHED: 15:54 07 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:54 07 March 2019

Staff at All Saints Catholic School dress up for World Book Day. Picture: All Saints

Staff at All Saints Catholic School dress up for World Book Day. Picture: All Saints

All Saints

Here is a selection of the World Book Day photos sent in by our readers.

Across the borough youngsters have swapped their school uniforms for creative and colourful costumes inspired by their favourite story characters.

This year astronaut Tim Peake led the World Book Day celebrations, calling on children and young people to #ShareAStory. A host of authors, illustrators and book lovers support World Book Day’s annual call to parents and carers to read with children and young people for ten minutes every other day.

If your child dressed up for the day, you can still send us your pictures.

Share them with us on our Facebook or Twitter pages, or email sophie.morton@archant.co.uk - with your child’s name, age and school.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Appeal after man last seen in Dagenham goes missing

Christopher Knowles, 43, was last seen next to the lake at The Chase nature reserve in Dagenham on Friday at 11.30am. Picture: MPS

Jodie Chesney: Dagenham school pays tribute to ‘a caring friend who was always smiling and laughing’

Jodie Chesney's former school has paid tribute to a 'caring, hardworking and popular' young woman. Picture: MPS

Firefighters tackle lorry blaze in Dagenham

Firefighters tackle a blaze in Merrielands Crescent. Picture: GARETH TYM

Jodie Chesney: Dagenham Scout leader pays tribute to teenager stabbed to death in park

Jodie Chesney's former school has paid tribute to a 'caring, hardworking and popular' young woman. Picture: MPS

Gang members who pointed a loaded gun at police in high speed chase jailed for 104 years

Lekan Akinsoji. Pic: Met Police

Most Read

Appeal after man last seen in Dagenham goes missing

Christopher Knowles, 43, was last seen next to the lake at The Chase nature reserve in Dagenham on Friday at 11.30am. Picture: MPS

Jodie Chesney: Dagenham school pays tribute to ‘a caring friend who was always smiling and laughing’

Jodie Chesney's former school has paid tribute to a 'caring, hardworking and popular' young woman. Picture: MPS

Firefighters tackle lorry blaze in Dagenham

Firefighters tackle a blaze in Merrielands Crescent. Picture: GARETH TYM

Jodie Chesney: Dagenham Scout leader pays tribute to teenager stabbed to death in park

Jodie Chesney's former school has paid tribute to a 'caring, hardworking and popular' young woman. Picture: MPS

Gang members who pointed a loaded gun at police in high speed chase jailed for 104 years

Lekan Akinsoji. Pic: Met Police

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Jodie Chesney’s father says ‘she was the nicest person any of us know’ and ‘wouldn’t have done anything to deserve this’

Jodie Chesney's father Peter has said ‘she was the nicest person any of us know’ and ‘wouldn’t have done anything to deserve this’ Photo: Sky News

Moreland hopes Barking can put knowledge of Maldon to good use in vital home game

Action from Barking's win over Millwall in London Three Essex (pic: Martin Dutt)

Barking and Dagenham enjoys a ‘book-stravaganza’ on World Book Day

Staff at All Saints Catholic School dress up for World Book Day. Picture: All Saints

Jodie Chesney: Peaceful march planned in Romford to remember Dagenham teenager

A peaceful march takes place tonight to remember Jodie Chesney. Picture: MPS

Campaign aims to put autism under the spotlight and raise charity funds

Steve Dixon from the Sycamore Trust with mayor of Barking and Dagenham Cllr Sanchia Alasia. Picture: Sophie Morton
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists