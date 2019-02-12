Gallery

Barking and Dagenham enjoys a ‘book-stravaganza’ on World Book Day

Staff at All Saints Catholic School dress up for World Book Day. Picture: All Saints All Saints

Here is a selection of the World Book Day photos sent in by our readers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Across the borough youngsters have swapped their school uniforms for creative and colourful costumes inspired by their favourite story characters.

This year astronaut Tim Peake led the World Book Day celebrations, calling on children and young people to #ShareAStory. A host of authors, illustrators and book lovers support World Book Day’s annual call to parents and carers to read with children and young people for ten minutes every other day.

If your child dressed up for the day, you can still send us your pictures.

Share them with us on our Facebook or Twitter pages, or email sophie.morton@archant.co.uk - with your child’s name, age and school.