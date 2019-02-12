Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

100 day countdown begins ahead of Dagenham youth centre opening

PUBLISHED: 17:28 18 February 2019

The Future Youth Zone centre is due to open its doors in May. Picture: FUTURE YOUTH ZONE

The Future Youth Zone centre is due to open its doors in May. Picture: FUTURE YOUTH ZONE

Archant

Students at Robert Clack Upper School in Gosfield Road, Dagenham joined staff members of the club, Future Youth Zone, and council leader Cllr Darren Rodwell to celebrate.

The youth centre, being built by the charity, OnSide Youth Zones, will cost £1.3million to run a year with the money coming from donations.

Future Youth Zone chief executive, Gavin Evans, said: “We are so excited to start our 100-day countdown. Our team has been hard at work for some time now and we can’t wait to get into the building and open those doors.”

The £6.5million centre which is due to open on May 18 will have a sports hall, martial arts room and astroturf pitch.

Building work began at the site in Parsloes Park last year. The centre is expected to generate 50 jobs and require the help of 100 volunteers.

For more information about jobs, volunteering and membership visit futureyouthzone.org

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Fraud complaints over get-rich-quick scheme that based itself at east London mosque

Al-Madina Mosque in Barking, MEN's former base of operations. Right from top: Co-founder Harun Rashid, current MEN CEO Haroon Qureshi and

New homes in Dagenham for ‘local homeless people’ by Christmas

How the new homes will look. Pic: Be First

Dame Margaret Hodge vows to stay with Labour and ‘fight for the values’ of her party

Barking MP Dame Margaret Hodge has vowed to stay with Labour. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Images

Revealed: Plans for the former jobcentre in Dagenham

The jobcentre was one of 21 across London that were closed last year. Pic: Ken Mears

Jailed: Dagenham paedophile who raped girl in the 1980s and 90s

Dagenham man Michael Paule has been sentanced to 10 years for historic child sex abuse. Picture: MPS.

Most Read

Baby found with laughing gas canister in her mouth at holiday park

David and Louise Buckles and their children. They went to Vauxhall holiday park in Great Yarmouth but their 11-month-old daughter found a laughing gas canister and put it in her mouth.

Norwich woman banned from cafe for a year

#includeImage($article, 225)

Air ambulance called as person dies after cardiac arrest

#includeImage($article, 225)

The gruesome find in a north Suffolk field 30 years ago today which sparked an unsolved murder

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ram-raiders smash through not-for-profit building causing thousands of pounds worth of damage

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Barking manager Gardner buzzing with Sudbury victory

Sudbury clear the danger at Barking (pic Terry Gilbert)

New homes in Dagenham for ‘local homeless people’ by Christmas

How the new homes will look. Pic: Be First

Road Runners impress as final meet of South-East Essex Cross-Country League season

Barking Road Runners face the camera at the South-East Essex Cross-Country League meet in South Weald (pic: Barking Road Runners)

Daggers assistant Harris disappointed with Gateshead defeat

Steven Rigg of Gateshead is congratulated after scoring from the penalty spot against Dagenham & Redbridge (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

100 day countdown begins ahead of Dagenham youth centre opening

The Future Youth Zone centre is due to open its doors in May. Picture: FUTURE YOUTH ZONE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists