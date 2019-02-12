100 day countdown begins ahead of Dagenham youth centre opening

The Future Youth Zone centre is due to open its doors in May. Picture: FUTURE YOUTH ZONE Archant

Students at Robert Clack Upper School in Gosfield Road, Dagenham joined staff members of the club, Future Youth Zone, and council leader Cllr Darren Rodwell to celebrate.

The youth centre, being built by the charity, OnSide Youth Zones, will cost £1.3million to run a year with the money coming from donations.

Future Youth Zone chief executive, Gavin Evans, said: “We are so excited to start our 100-day countdown. Our team has been hard at work for some time now and we can’t wait to get into the building and open those doors.”

The £6.5million centre which is due to open on May 18 will have a sports hall, martial arts room and astroturf pitch.

Building work began at the site in Parsloes Park last year. The centre is expected to generate 50 jobs and require the help of 100 volunteers.

For more information about jobs, volunteering and membership visit futureyouthzone.org