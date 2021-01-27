News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Youth charities receive donations to help them adapt during lockdown

Andrew Brookes

Published: 12:30 PM January 27, 2021   
A group of Barking and Dagenham Progress Project participants

Barking and Dagenham Progress Project offers inclusive sports and social activities for young people with disabilities (photo taken before the pandemic). - Credit: Barking and Dagenham Progress Project

Two charities working with young people received donations to help them adapt their services following the national lockdown.

Future Youth Zone (FYZ) and the Barking and Dagenham Progress Project each received £500 from housebuilder Bellway London Partnerships to support them through the pandemic.

FYZ community and corporate fundraiser Anna Skipworth said: “Future prides itself on being an integral part of the community and we continued our work [during lockdown] by relaunching an alternative service focusing on supporting young people remotely through one-to-one phone calls, Zoom sessions, online challenges and activities.”

Progress Project participation officer Matt Dyde said the donation would cover some of the costs incurred from adapting their programme of services and activities for young people with disabilities, including introducing virtual sessions.

