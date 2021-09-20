Gallery
Parade through Barking celebrates borough's 'inspirational' youngsters
- Credit: Ken Mears
The contribution of Barking and Dagenham's young people to the borough was celebrated with an annual youth parade.
Three hundred young people - including beavers, cubs and members of dance and stage schools - walked from Abbey Green to Barking Park.
Despite inclement weather, almost 2,000 people lined the streets to cheer on the groups as they passed through Barking town centre.
Cllr Saima Ashraf, deputy leader at Barking and Dagenham Council, said: “Every year, the youth parade is an absolute joy to be a part of.
"We know the parade couldn’t go ahead as we hoped last year, so I am very pleased to see so many local groups go all out and make this year’s one very special indeed.
“I loved seeing so many residents coming out and cheering on our wonderful young people. Those that took part are an inspiration."
The event, which was hosted by the council in partnership with Studio 3 Arts, also featured live music, dance performances and family activities in Barking Park.
