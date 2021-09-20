News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Parade through Barking celebrates borough's 'inspirational' youngsters

Michael Cox

Published: 5:33 PM September 20, 2021   
The annual youth parade took place through the streets of Barking - Credit: Ken Mears

The contribution of Barking and Dagenham's young people to the borough was celebrated with an annual youth parade.

Three hundred young people - including beavers, cubs and members of dance and stage schools - walked from Abbey Green to Barking Park.

Despite inclement weather, almost 2,000 people lined the streets to cheer on the groups as they passed through Barking town centre.

Participants walked from Abbey Green to Barking Park - Credit: Ken Mears

Rain fails to dampen the spirits of the young people in the parade

Rain fails to dampen the spirits of the young people in the parade - Credit: Ken Mears

Cllr Saima Ashraf, deputy leader at Barking and Dagenham Council, said: “Every year, the youth parade is an absolute joy to be a part of.

Striking a pose during the parade - Credit: Ken Mears

"We know the parade couldn’t go ahead as we hoped last year, so I am very pleased to see so many local groups go all out and make this year’s one very special indeed.

It was the seventh time the parade had taken place - Credit: Ken Mears

“I loved seeing so many residents coming out and cheering on our wonderful young people. Those that took part are an inspiration."

Dance and stage schools were among those which took part - Credit: Ken Mears

The event, which was hosted by the council in partnership with Studio 3 Arts, also featured live music, dance performances and family activities in Barking Park.

The parade was attended by almost 2,000 people who supported the participants - Credit: Ken Mears

Rain fails to dampen the spirits of the young people in the parade

Despite the bad weather, 300 young people took part in the parade - Credit: Ken Mears

Barking and Dagenham mayor Edna Fergus attended the event - Credit: Ken Mears

The parade went through Barking town centre, passing along Station Parade - Credit: Ken Mears


The event was hailed as "very special" by deputy council leader Saima Ashraf - Credit: Ken Mears


