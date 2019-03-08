Asda manager shaving worker's hair off as part of World's Biggest Coffee Morning

Georgina, in white, with volunteers for a food drive in the store to support a Barking food bank. Georgina will have her head shaved in aid of Macmillan. Picture: ASDA Barking Archant

A supermarket manager is to shave off a staff member's locks in a bid to raise £1,000 for charity.

Georgina Blondell of Lodge Avenue, Dagenham, is gearing up to lose her locks during a coffee morning in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support at Asda's store in Barking on September 27.

The 28-year old said: "I'm a bit nervous but it will grow back. I'm more worried about my mum's reaction. She's really nervous about me being bald."

Store manager, Michael Achillas, will use clippers to shave off Georgina's hair which at the moment is half way down her back. But the cheeky boss has threatened to take off her eyebrows as well.

The charity cut starts at midday half way through the coffee morning which includes a Bake it or Fake cake making competition where store staff hope to win with their freshly baked or shop bought treats.

Georgina said: "People can come for free cake, and to support a good cause."

The fun starts at 10am and finishes at 2pm.