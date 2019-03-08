Search

Advanced search

Asda manager shaving worker's hair off as part of World's Biggest Coffee Morning

PUBLISHED: 10:00 26 September 2019

Georgina, in white, with volunteers for a food drive in the store to support a Barking food bank. Georgina will have her head shaved in aid of Macmillan. Picture: ASDA Barking

Georgina, in white, with volunteers for a food drive in the store to support a Barking food bank. Georgina will have her head shaved in aid of Macmillan. Picture: ASDA Barking

Archant

A supermarket manager is to shave off a staff member's locks in a bid to raise £1,000 for charity.

Georgina Blondell of Lodge Avenue, Dagenham, is gearing up to lose her locks during a coffee morning in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support at Asda's store in Barking on September 27.

The 28-year old said: "I'm a bit nervous but it will grow back. I'm more worried about my mum's reaction. She's really nervous about me being bald."

You may also want to watch:

Store manager, Michael Achillas, will use clippers to shave off Georgina's hair which at the moment is half way down her back. But the cheeky boss has threatened to take off her eyebrows as well.

The charity cut starts at midday half way through the coffee morning which includes a Bake it or Fake cake making competition where store staff hope to win with their freshly baked or shop bought treats.

Georgina said: "People can come for free cake, and to support a good cause."

The fun starts at 10am and finishes at 2pm.

Most Read

Revealed: The worst streets for robberies in Barking and Dagenham

More than 30 reported incidents took place in Dagenham Heathway. Picture: Google Maps

Bid to build 19 homes on ‘historic’ Becontree Estate given the go ahead

A computer generated image of how the new homes in the Becontree Estate are expected to look. Picture: Be First

Lucky escape for customers as ceiling collapses in Vicarage Field shopping centre

The piece of the ceiling on the floor of Vicarage Field. Picture: Jordan Thomas

Woman suffers ‘serious injuries’ in Dagenham crash

Emergency services at the scene of the crash at the junction of Valence Avenue and Mayfield Road. Picture: Richard Wyatt

Jamie Oliver films at Dagenham Farm for new TV show

Jamie Oliver has filmed at Dagenham Farm for his latest television series. Picture: Ian West/PA

Most Read

Revealed: The worst streets for robberies in Barking and Dagenham

More than 30 reported incidents took place in Dagenham Heathway. Picture: Google Maps

Bid to build 19 homes on ‘historic’ Becontree Estate given the go ahead

A computer generated image of how the new homes in the Becontree Estate are expected to look. Picture: Be First

Lucky escape for customers as ceiling collapses in Vicarage Field shopping centre

The piece of the ceiling on the floor of Vicarage Field. Picture: Jordan Thomas

Woman suffers ‘serious injuries’ in Dagenham crash

Emergency services at the scene of the crash at the junction of Valence Avenue and Mayfield Road. Picture: Richard Wyatt

Jamie Oliver films at Dagenham Farm for new TV show

Jamie Oliver has filmed at Dagenham Farm for his latest television series. Picture: Ian West/PA

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Ekota Cricket Academy celebrate All Stars

Ekota Cricket Academy celebrated completion of the summer All Stars Cricket Programme (Pic: Emdad Rahman)

Elite Tang Soo Do students enjoy medal success

Elite Tang Soo Do youngsters face the camera

England happy to keep Saracens Billy starting

England's Billy Vunipola (centre) in action during the 2019 Rugby World Cup Pool C match at Sapporo Dome.

Asda manager shaving worker’s hair off as part of World’s Biggest Coffee Morning

Georgina, in white, with volunteers for a food drive in the store to support a Barking food bank. Georgina will have her head shaved in aid of Macmillan. Picture: ASDA Barking

West Ham suffer humiliating drubbing at Oxford to crash out of Carabao Cup

Oxford United's Elliott Moore celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Carabao Cup, Third Round match at the Kassam Stadium, Oxford.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists