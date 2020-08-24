Man attacked in Barking

A man was attacked in Longbridge Road, Barking this morning (August 24). Picture: Google Archant

A man was attacked in Barking this morning.

#INCIDENT

Officers remain on scene after a man was assaulted in Longbridge Rd #Barking this morning.

His condition is non-life threatening.

No arrests. Closures between Gurdwara Way roundabout & Wakering Rd. @TfLBusAlerts

Call us on 101 (CAD1033/25Aug) or @CrimestoppersUK — Barking & Dagenham Police (@MPSBarkDag) August 24, 2020

The assault was in Longbridge Road and led to closures between Gurdwara Way and Wakering Road.

A Met spokesperson said the victim’s condition is not life-threatening.

There have been no arrests but enquiries continue.

If you have any information, then call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.