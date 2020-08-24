Search

Man attacked in Barking

PUBLISHED: 09:16 24 August 2020

A man was attacked in Longbridge Road, Barking this morning (August 24). Picture: Google

A man was attacked in Barking this morning.

The assault was in Longbridge Road and led to closures between Gurdwara Way and Wakering Road.

A Met spokesperson said the victim’s condition is not life-threatening.

There have been no arrests but enquiries continue.

If you have any information, then call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

