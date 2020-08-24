Man attacked in Barking
PUBLISHED: 09:16 24 August 2020
Archant
A man was attacked in Barking this morning.
The assault was in Longbridge Road and led to closures between Gurdwara Way and Wakering Road.
You may also want to watch:
A Met spokesperson said the victim’s condition is not life-threatening.
There have been no arrests but enquiries continue.
If you have any information, then call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the orange box above for details.