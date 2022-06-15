News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking bar fined over £2.6k for allowing Shisha smoking inside

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 5:22 PM June 15, 2022
Kaya Studio Lounge in River Road, Barking

Kaya Studio Lounge in River Road, Barking - Credit: Google

A bar in Barking has been fined for allowing its customers to smoke Shisha inside the premises, after enforcement officers found the air to be "thick with smoke" on a routine visit.

Barking and Dagenham Council confirmed that, during their visit to Kaya Studio Lounge on River Road, officers also found an "array of burning hot coals" and music playing.

The business was rumbled on August 5 last year, after which proceedings were brought against its owner.

They did not attend when the matter was heard at Barkingside Magistrates' Court on June 4.

Found guilty by a judge in their absence, the owner was ordered to pay a fine of £1,800 within 28 days, costs to the council of £636.50 and a victim surcharge of £180, totalling £2,616.50.

The council's safety chief, Cllr Syed Ghani, said: “It has been illegal to smoke indoors since July 2007 and this business has completely disregarded the rules put in place.

“Smoking is not only harmful to people’s health, but smoking Shisha over hot coals inside a covered building is also a worrying fire hazard.” 

Shisha is a way of smoking originating in the Middle East, where tobacco is heated in a bowl with a hose or tube joined on.

The premises should be smoke free as specified in the Health Act 2006.

