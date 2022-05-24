News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking BikeFest comes to town

Author Picture Icon

Michael Cox

Published: 11:22 AM May 24, 2022
Fusion Extreme puts on a display for the crowds

Fusion Extreme puts on a display for the crowds - Credit: Andrew Baker

Cyclists of all ages and abilities rode around the streets of Barking as part of a festival.

On Saturday (May 21), almost 10,000 people attended Barking BikeFest in Abbey Green.

©2022 Andrew Baker.21st May 2022.Barking Bike Fest Community Day.Photograph © Andrew BakerPR HA

The under-8s community race gets underway - Credit: Andrew Baker

The event saw professional riders compete in men's and women's races in the Tour Series.

The winner of the women's race, Ellen McDermott, lifted the Mary Wollstonecraft Cup in honour of the pioneering feminist who once lived in the borough.

©2022 Andrew Baker.21st May 2022.Barking Bike Fest Community Day.Photograph © Andrew BakerPR HA

Cllr Saima Ashraf on an electric Lime bike - Credit: Andrew Baker

There were community races and a Cycle 4 All race, with the latter enabling disabled residents to take part and cross the finishing line.

Other activities included BMX bike displays, Salsa dancing workshops, live music, electric vehicles and children’s entertainment.

Redonizm drummer

Live music was also performed during the festival - Credit: Andrew Baker

Deputy council leader Saima Ashraf called the event "a huge success".

She said: "It did exactly what it was meant to do: promoting sustainable and healthy travel in fun and creative way.

©2022 Andrew Baker. 21st May 2022. Barking Bike Fest Community Day. Photograph © Andrew Baker PR HA

Cllr Ashraf tries Salsa dancing - Credit: Andrew Baker

“Residents were involved on the track, on the electric vehicles and on the dance floor - it was wonderful to see.”

