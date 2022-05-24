Barking BikeFest comes to town
- Credit: Andrew Baker
Cyclists of all ages and abilities rode around the streets of Barking as part of a festival.
On Saturday (May 21), almost 10,000 people attended Barking BikeFest in Abbey Green.
The event saw professional riders compete in men's and women's races in the Tour Series.
The winner of the women's race, Ellen McDermott, lifted the Mary Wollstonecraft Cup in honour of the pioneering feminist who once lived in the borough.
There were community races and a Cycle 4 All race, with the latter enabling disabled residents to take part and cross the finishing line.
Other activities included BMX bike displays, Salsa dancing workshops, live music, electric vehicles and children’s entertainment.
Deputy council leader Saima Ashraf called the event "a huge success".
She said: "It did exactly what it was meant to do: promoting sustainable and healthy travel in fun and creative way.
“Residents were involved on the track, on the electric vehicles and on the dance floor - it was wonderful to see.”