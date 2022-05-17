Cycling festival coming to Barking

Cyclists of all ages can take part in community races at Barking BikeFest - Credit: Jimmy Lee

Pro cyclists and riders of all ages are set to hit the streets of Barking as part of a festival this weekend.

Barking BikeFest is being held around Abbey Green from 11am to 9pm on Saturday (May 21).

Part of the day will see elite riders race in the Tour Series and the winner of the women's race from be presented with the Mary Wollstonecraft Cup – honouring the pioneering 18th-century feminist who once lived in Barking and Dagenham.

Community races for all ages are also being held, with music and children's entertainment on offer.

Council leader Darren Rodwell said: “It’s great such a top sporting event is coming to Barking and hopefully visitors and local people will be able to enjoy a fabulous festival of fun and entertainment."

E-bikes and electric cars will be showcased and a BMX and mountain bike display team will be performing stunts.

To sign up for a community race, visit eventbrite.co.uk/e/bikefest-community-races-registration-314421783017.