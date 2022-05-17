News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News

Cycling festival coming to Barking

Author Picture Icon

Michael Cox

Published: 11:15 AM May 17, 2022
Cyclists of all ages can take part in community races at Barking BikeFest

Cyclists of all ages can take part in community races at Barking BikeFest - Credit: Jimmy Lee

Pro cyclists and riders of all ages are set to hit the streets of Barking as part of a festival this weekend.

Barking BikeFest is being held around Abbey Green from 11am to 9pm on Saturday (May 21).

Part of the day will see elite riders race in the Tour Series and the winner of the women's race from be presented with the Mary Wollstonecraft Cup – honouring the pioneering 18th-century feminist who once lived in Barking and Dagenham.

Community races for all ages are also being held, with music and children's entertainment on offer.

Council leader Darren Rodwell said: “It’s great such a top sporting event is coming to Barking and hopefully visitors and local people will be able to enjoy a fabulous festival of fun and entertainment."

E-bikes and electric cars will be showcased and a BMX and mountain bike display team will be performing stunts.

To sign up for a community race, visit eventbrite.co.uk/e/bikefest-community-races-registration-314421783017.

Cycling
Barking News

Don't Miss

Former Ford striker, Dora Challingsworth at her home in Dagenham

Ford Dagenham strike heroine Dora Challingsworth dies

William Mata

Author Picture Icon
Met Police file photo

London Live News

Woman arrested following Dagenham stabbing

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
River Road in Barking.

London Live News

Fire at Barking recycling centre

Frankie Lister-Fell

Author Picture Icon
Missing 28-year-old Creagan

London Live News

Missing man last seen travelling to Barking topless in muddy shorts

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon