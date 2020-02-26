Search

Supermarket staff and public put out Barking bin fire

PUBLISHED: 15:38 26 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:38 26 February 2020

A member of the public attempts to extinguish the bin fire in Barking. Picture: Sophie Cox

Members of the public and supermarket staff have put out a bin fire in Barking.

The fire, in London Road, broke out at around 2.30pm today (Wednesday, February 26) with what appears to be pieces of paper alight at the bottom of the bin.

Video footage from the scene shows a member of the public attempt to stamp out the fire with his feet before a security guard emerges from the Asda store.

Another member of the public pulls up in his car and empties two water bottles over the fire as a staff member tips a bucket of water on it.

