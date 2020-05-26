Funding boost for charity providing food packs and bereavement support during pandemic
PUBLISHED: 10:00 27 May 2020
Archant
A charity in Barking providing food packs and bereavement support during the pandemic has received a funding boost.
East African Education Foundation has been awarded £10,000 by National Lottery to provide food, advice, and essentials.
You may also want to watch:
The charity, which usually runs education classes and community outreach programmes to diverse communities, began raising awareness of coronavirus transmission and prevention in March and has continued to advise people how to access help and services.
It delivers packages of essentials such as rice, pasta and cleaning products to older, disabled and other vulnerable people.
The charity has also taken its befriending service online and now offers a bereavement support for those who have lost loved ones.
Vice secretary Jumbe Mwawegu said: “Our community outreach project is an example of many projects we deliver to the community in response of emerging needs.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.