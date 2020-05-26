Funding boost for charity providing food packs and bereavement support during pandemic

East African Education Foundation vice secretary Jumbe Mwawegu preparing packages to sent out to vulnerable people in the borough. Picture: National Lottery Community Fund Archant

A charity in Barking providing food packs and bereavement support during the pandemic has received a funding boost.

East African Education Foundation has been awarded £10,000 by National Lottery to provide food, advice, and essentials.

The charity, which usually runs education classes and community outreach programmes to diverse communities, began raising awareness of coronavirus transmission and prevention in March and has continued to advise people how to access help and services.

It delivers packages of essentials such as rice, pasta and cleaning products to older, disabled and other vulnerable people.

The charity has also taken its befriending service online and now offers a bereavement support for those who have lost loved ones.

Vice secretary Jumbe Mwawegu said: “Our community outreach project is an example of many projects we deliver to the community in response of emerging needs.”