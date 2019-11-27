Search

Advanced search

Meet Santa at Barking Christmas lights switch-on

PUBLISHED: 10:00 27 November 2019

Last year's Christmas tree in Barking. Picture: Melissa Page

Last year's Christmas tree in Barking. Picture: Melissa Page

Archant

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas - or, at least, it will when the lights are switched on in Barking town centre.

A full day of festivities is set to take place on Saturday, November 30 including carol singing, dance performances and Christmas karaoke.

Young visitors will be able to visit Santa in his grotto, meet a real reindeer and have their faces painted.

You may also want to watch:

For those looking to stock up on presents, an arts, crafts and vintage fair is being hosted by Studio 3 Arts.

Activities begin at 11am with the Christmas tree lights being switched on at 4.50pm.

Ann Marie Peña, head of culture at Barking and Dagenham Council, said: "This is always one of our most popular events of the year and I'm delighted we have yet another fun-filled festive day for all the family.

"Everyone is welcome and what better way to kick off the festive period than seeing the lights switched on and enjoying some classic Christmas activities."

Most Read

Dagenham students meet the Queen in surprise appearance in central London

The Queen meets students from All Saints School in Dagenham. The young people had a private audience with the Queen and Sir David Attenborough after an awards ceremony at Chatham House in central London. Picture: Chatham House.

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman found dead in Dagenham

A woman has been found dead at a house in Durham Road and a man arrested on suspicion of murder. Picture: Google

Boy suffers ‘life-changing’ injuries after attack by ‘dangerous dog’ in Dagenham

A boy has been attacked by a dog in Ilchester Road. Picture: Google

Council passes tough Barking and Dagenham strip clubs rules

Barking Town Hall. Picture: Ken Mears.

Barking homeless accommodation gets ‘hundreds of items of food’ from generous strangers

Longbridge's Emdad Rahman (right) with residents at the Barking homeless accommodation Brocklebank Lodge. He delivered food from the Sisters Tajweed Study Group on Sunday, November 17. Not all the donations are pictured. Picture: Hamza Rahman.

Most Read

Dagenham students meet the Queen in surprise appearance in central London

The Queen meets students from All Saints School in Dagenham. The young people had a private audience with the Queen and Sir David Attenborough after an awards ceremony at Chatham House in central London. Picture: Chatham House.

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman found dead in Dagenham

A woman has been found dead at a house in Durham Road and a man arrested on suspicion of murder. Picture: Google

Boy suffers ‘life-changing’ injuries after attack by ‘dangerous dog’ in Dagenham

A boy has been attacked by a dog in Ilchester Road. Picture: Google

Council passes tough Barking and Dagenham strip clubs rules

Barking Town Hall. Picture: Ken Mears.

Barking homeless accommodation gets ‘hundreds of items of food’ from generous strangers

Longbridge's Emdad Rahman (right) with residents at the Barking homeless accommodation Brocklebank Lodge. He delivered food from the Sisters Tajweed Study Group on Sunday, November 17. Not all the donations are pictured. Picture: Hamza Rahman.

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Meet Santa at Barking Christmas lights switch-on

Last year's Christmas tree in Barking. Picture: Melissa Page

National League: Dagenham & Redbridge 1 Sutton United 2

Mitch Brundle celebrates (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Revealed: Number of council tenants evicted in Barking and Dagenham

Barking Town Hall. Picture: Ken Mears.

Council begins campaign of events to tackle violence against women in Barking and Dagenham

Barking and Dagenham Council held a flag-raising event at the town hall on November 25 to raise awareness for violence against women. It launched 16 days of events for the cause. Picture: Luke Acton.

College celebrates as 105 graduates receive their degrees

Barking & Dagenham College graduates celebrate receiving their degrees. Picture: Peter H Evans.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists