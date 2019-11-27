Meet Santa at Barking Christmas lights switch-on

Last year's Christmas tree in Barking. Picture: Melissa Page Archant

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas - or, at least, it will when the lights are switched on in Barking town centre.

A full day of festivities is set to take place on Saturday, November 30 including carol singing, dance performances and Christmas karaoke.

Young visitors will be able to visit Santa in his grotto, meet a real reindeer and have their faces painted.

For those looking to stock up on presents, an arts, crafts and vintage fair is being hosted by Studio 3 Arts.

Activities begin at 11am with the Christmas tree lights being switched on at 4.50pm.

Ann Marie Peña, head of culture at Barking and Dagenham Council, said: "This is always one of our most popular events of the year and I'm delighted we have yet another fun-filled festive day for all the family.

"Everyone is welcome and what better way to kick off the festive period than seeing the lights switched on and enjoying some classic Christmas activities."