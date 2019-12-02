Festive family fun at Christmas lights switch-on

Oskar, three, and Kaya Koefoed, five with Santa in his grotto. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

Families got into the festive spirit as Barking's Christmas lights were switched on.

Ariana Merebark, two, on a sleigh with a reindeer. Picture: Ken Mears Ariana Merebark, two, on a sleigh with a reindeer. Picture: Ken Mears

Singing and dancing performances entertained the crowds in the town square on Saturday, November 30, while there was also the opportunity to stock up on stocking fillers at an arts, crafts and vintage fair.

Youngsters were able to meet Santa in his grotto and the star of The Snowman film, and could also get up close and personal to a real reindeer.

They could also have their faces painted, create their own festive decorations and write a letter to Father Christmas.

The Mayor Cllr Peter Chand turns on the Christmas lights. Picture: Ken Mears The Mayor Cllr Peter Chand turns on the Christmas lights. Picture: Ken Mears

The town centre's Christmas tree was switched on by the Mayor of Barking and Dagenham, Cllr Peter Chand.

Ann Marie Peña, head of culture at Barking and Dagenham Council, praised the "fun-filled festive day", adding: "This is always one of our most popular events of the year."