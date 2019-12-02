Search

Festive family fun at Christmas lights switch-on

PUBLISHED: 15:00 02 December 2019

Oskar, three, and Kaya Koefoed, five with Santa in his grotto. Picture: Ken Mears

Oskar, three, and Kaya Koefoed, five with Santa in his grotto. Picture: Ken Mears

Families got into the festive spirit as Barking's Christmas lights were switched on.

Ariana Merebark, two, on a sleigh with a reindeer. Picture: Ken MearsAriana Merebark, two, on a sleigh with a reindeer. Picture: Ken Mears

Singing and dancing performances entertained the crowds in the town square on Saturday, November 30, while there was also the opportunity to stock up on stocking fillers at an arts, crafts and vintage fair.

Youngsters were able to meet Santa in his grotto and the star of The Snowman film, and could also get up close and personal to a real reindeer.

They could also have their faces painted, create their own festive decorations and write a letter to Father Christmas.

The Mayor Cllr Peter Chand turns on the Christmas lights. Picture: Ken MearsThe Mayor Cllr Peter Chand turns on the Christmas lights. Picture: Ken Mears

The town centre's Christmas tree was switched on by the Mayor of Barking and Dagenham, Cllr Peter Chand.

Ann Marie Peña, head of culture at Barking and Dagenham Council, praised the "fun-filled festive day", adding: "This is always one of our most popular events of the year."

Hopes for more jobs and investment as data centre from Japanese giant gets ready to open in Dagenham

One of the bare server halls in the data centre. It's slated to open May 1, 2020. Picture: Luke Acton.

Barking and Stoke Newington men jailed for attempted murder after ‘sustained and furious attack’

Adu, from Stoke Newington, Armstrong, from Barking, and Yohannes, from Colchester. Picture: Essex Police

Dagenham school staff brave autumn night to raise £2,000 for the homeless

William Bellamy sleeping outside on November 22 to raise money for the homeless. They beat their £1,500 target, netting £2,000 for the cause. Picture: via Christine Hardy.

Call for talented Thames-side photographers for picture contest

This photograph from Bill Green was the overall winner at Thames Lens 2018. Picture: Bill Green.

Orpington robber guilty of murdering Dagenham man lured into ambush by teenage girl

Kevin Lusala was found guilty of murder. Picture: Met Police

