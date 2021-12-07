News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Thousands watch Barking Christmas lights switch-on

Author Picture Icon

Michael Cox

Published: 10:19 AM December 7, 2021
Barking Christmas lights switch-on

The Christmas lights switch-on was watched by 3,000 people - Credit: Jimmy Lee Photography

Thousands turned out in Barking to see the town's Christmas lights turned on.

A range of festive entertainment took place including carol singing, arts and crafts, dance performances, magic shows, a Christmas singalong whilst real reindeer made an appearance.

Dhol drummers on stage

Dhol drummers on stage - Credit: Jimmy Lee Photography

The Barking Mad about Christmas events were held on Saturday, December 4, with 3,000 people there to witness the big switch-on.

A child on shoulders

A number of events were held during the day's festivities in Barking town centre - Credit: Jimmy Lee Photography

The lights were illuminated by deputy council leader Saima Ashraf, who said: “Christmas has arrived in Barking and Dagenham and it was such a wonderful sight to see thousands of residents bring some Christmas cheer to the borough. 

Cllr Saima Ashraf addresses the crowds

Cllr Saima Ashraf addresses the crowds - Credit: Jimmy Lee Photography

"I’m delighted Mad about Christmas was able to return after last year and everyone seemed to have lots of fun and got into the festive spirit.”

There were holly wreath making workshops and 500 children got to meet Santa in his grotto on the day.

Santa's grotto

Five-hundred children visited Santa's grotto during the day - Credit: Jimmy Lee Photography

An elf hunt also took place around the town centre and market.

Christmas
Barking News
Barking and Dagenham News

