Thousands watch Barking Christmas lights switch-on
- Credit: Jimmy Lee Photography
Thousands turned out in Barking to see the town's Christmas lights turned on.
A range of festive entertainment took place including carol singing, arts and crafts, dance performances, magic shows, a Christmas singalong whilst real reindeer made an appearance.
The Barking Mad about Christmas events were held on Saturday, December 4, with 3,000 people there to witness the big switch-on.
The lights were illuminated by deputy council leader Saima Ashraf, who said: “Christmas has arrived in Barking and Dagenham and it was such a wonderful sight to see thousands of residents bring some Christmas cheer to the borough.
"I’m delighted Mad about Christmas was able to return after last year and everyone seemed to have lots of fun and got into the festive spirit.”
There were holly wreath making workshops and 500 children got to meet Santa in his grotto on the day.
An elf hunt also took place around the town centre and market.
