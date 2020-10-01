Angry neighbours slam proposal to charge them to park outside their homes

Angry neighbours have slammed a proposal which would force them to pay to park outside their own homes.

People against introducing a controlled parking zone at the Leftley Estate in Barking have accused the town hall of not consulting them properly and adding an extra financial burden when jobs are at risk because of coronavirus.

However, a Barking and Dagenham council spokesperson said the authority knows how important it is to speak to people about the issues which is why, as with all previous controlled parking zone (CPZ) introductions, it consulted residents.

Labu Miah said: “The reasons given by the council to implement the CPZs do not make sense. Their arguments are unfounded and cannot be justified.

“I’ve considered the reasons given by the council for introducing the CPZ and find them illogical and unreasonable.”

The town hall says they have many benefits and the main reasons for introducing a CPZ in the area is to improve air quality, road safety (around schools in particular), reduce traffic congestion, improve access for pedestrians and provide parking for residents, visitors, businesses and blue badge holders.

But Labu said the parking restriction would mean drivers spend more time in their vehicles looking for somewhere to park, thereby worsening air pollution. The measure would not prevent drivers using streets as rat runs either, he suggested.

He added that evidence of accidents has not been provided to justify the road safety claim and a CPZ would not stamp out parking on double yellow lines.

The size of bays, concerns about carers getting ticketed during visits and parking in front of dropped kerbs are also among the concerns.

An online petition against the controls has seen more than 1,700 signatures.

Neighbour, Vince Fitt, said drivers already fork out for emission duty on their road tax without paying another charge.

Labu complained that there haven’t been public meetings to discuss the proposal, but the council’s spokesperson said consultation was carried out using an online survey.

He added that the Covid-19 pandemic prevented any kind of public meetings, but the authority set up an automated telephone survey where feedback could be provided to ensure social distancing could be observed.

“We deem the consultation to be adequate,” he said.

The council spokesperson said the feedback will be considered before a decision is taken following the consultation finishing on September 23.