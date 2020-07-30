Search

Barking councillor releases novel inspired by career in prison service

PUBLISHED: 15:00 30 July 2020

Cllr Josie Channer. Picture: LBBD

Cllr Josie Channer. Picture: LBBD

LBBD

A Barking and Dagenham councillor is releasing a novel inspired by her career as a prison officer.

The front cover of Josie Channer's book, Diary of a Prison Officer. Picture: Josie ChannerThe front cover of Josie Channer's book, Diary of a Prison Officer. Picture: Josie Channer

Josie Channer’s book, Diary of a Prison Officer, explores issues of discrimination, black British identity and the failure of the prison system to rehabilitate women.

Set in 2003, the story draws on elements from the borough’s own past as well as Cllr Channer’s experience in the prison service.

She said: “I wrote the novel because I felt that the stories from the women of Holloway Prison needed to be told.

“From the prison governor, officers and prisoners, they all have a story to tell of love, heartbreak and triumph.”

The novel is due to be launched online on Tuesday, August 4 when Lyn Brown MP, shadow minister for justice, will be discussing the issues raised.

To register and find out more about the book, visit eventbrite.co.uk/e/book-launch-diary-of-a-prison-officer-tickets-113247157296

