Four arrests in crackdown on crime in Barking town centre

PUBLISHED: 10:00 20 July 2020

The police and council are cracking down on crime and anti-social behaviour in Barking town centre. Picture: Barking and Dagenham Council

The police and council are cracking down on crime and anti-social behaviour in Barking town centre. Picture: Barking and Dagenham Council

Four people have been arrested following a crackdown on crime and anti-social behaviour.

The police and council officers issued seven dispersal orders to move people on who were found behaving in an anti-social way in Barking town centre during a two day operation from July 13 to 14.

Cllr Margaret Mullane, cabinet member for enforcement and community, said: “We know that, unfortunately, Barking town centre can be a hot spot for anti-social behaviour.

“I’m pleased these operations have been put in place so we can crack down on people who feel it is okay to cause problems in our high streets and town centres.”

Of the four arrests, one was for common assault, another for assaulting an emergency worker and two for breaching a dispersal order.

Police also seized alcohol and reported two “vulnerable” people to support agencies.

The operation was the first of many planned in Barking and follows an increase in anti-social behaviour and crime in the town centre, especially around Barking Station.

