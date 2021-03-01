Work on cycle path linking Barking to Riverside underway

Published: 11:29 AM March 1, 2021

Work on a path linking Barking Riverside to Barking town centre is underway. - Credit: Be First

Work has begun on a seven kilometre cycle path linking two neighbourhoods.

The route for cyclists and pedestrians is designed to improve the connection between Barking town centre and Barking Riverside.

Cllr Cameron Geddes, Barking and Dagenham Council’s cabinet for regeneration and social housing, said: “We know many more people would cycle if there was less traffic and better, safer routes, so this cycleway will be a real boost to the borough."

The route runs from Marine Drive to Barking station. - Credit: Be First

The work includes crossings in Bastable Avenue, at the junction of St Awdrys and Eldred Road, and links to the Cycle Superhighway 3 - Barking to Tower Gateway - and the walking and cycling route at Ripple Greenway in Barking Riverside.

The measures are being introduced by Be First for Barking and Dagenham Council, following a consultation by Transport for London.

Measures to improve facilities for cyclists at Barking Station and Wakering Road should follow.