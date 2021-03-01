Work on cycle path linking Barking to Riverside underway
- Credit: Be First
Work has begun on a seven kilometre cycle path linking two neighbourhoods.
The route for cyclists and pedestrians is designed to improve the connection between Barking town centre and Barking Riverside.
Cllr Cameron Geddes, Barking and Dagenham Council’s cabinet for regeneration and social housing, said: “We know many more people would cycle if there was less traffic and better, safer routes, so this cycleway will be a real boost to the borough."
The work includes crossings in Bastable Avenue, at the junction of St Awdrys and Eldred Road, and links to the Cycle Superhighway 3 - Barking to Tower Gateway - and the walking and cycling route at Ripple Greenway in Barking Riverside.
The measures are being introduced by Be First for Barking and Dagenham Council, following a consultation by Transport for London.
You may also want to watch:
Measures to improve facilities for cyclists at Barking Station and Wakering Road should follow.
Most Read
- 1 Dagenham man sentenced to life for raping teenage girl in his wife's car
- 2 Town hall unveils plans to mark 100 years of iconic Becontree Estate
- 3 'Appallingly dirty' Dagenham shop doubling up as 'substandard' hotel
- 4 £975 fine after man caught on CCTV getting out of car to wee on street
- 5 Care worker contests fine after 'cloned plates' car caught in bus lane
- 6 Freeport, Pc Singh, face masks if deaf and vaccinations for diabetics
- 7 Eight arrests after stabbing in Barking
- 8 Jailed: Man who ran a cannabis farm in Barking
- 9 Tributes to 'deeply spiritual' Barking priest following death from cancer
- 10 Dagenham man sentenced to life for 'brutal' knife attack murder