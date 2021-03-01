News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News

Work on cycle path linking Barking to Riverside underway

Author Picture Icon

Jon King

Published: 11:29 AM March 1, 2021   
barking riverside hub

Work on a path linking Barking Riverside to Barking town centre is underway. - Credit: Be First

Work has begun on a seven kilometre cycle path linking two neighbourhoods.

The route for cyclists and pedestrians is designed to improve the connection between Barking town centre and Barking Riverside.

Cllr Cameron Geddes, Barking and Dagenham Council’s cabinet for regeneration and social housing, said: “We know many more people would cycle if there was less traffic and better, safer routes, so this cycleway will be a real boost to the borough."

map

The route runs from Marine Drive to Barking station. - Credit: Be First

The work includes crossings in Bastable Avenue, at the junction of St Awdrys and Eldred Road, and links to the Cycle Superhighway 3 - Barking to Tower Gateway - and the walking and cycling route at Ripple Greenway in Barking Riverside.

The measures are being introduced by Be First for Barking and Dagenham Council, following a consultation by Transport for London.

You may also want to watch:

Measures to improve facilities for cyclists at Barking Station and Wakering Road should follow.

Most Read

  1. 1 Dagenham man sentenced to life for raping teenage girl in his wife's car
  2. 2 Town hall unveils plans to mark 100 years of iconic Becontree Estate
  3. 3 'Appallingly dirty' Dagenham shop doubling up as 'substandard' hotel
  1. 4 £975 fine after man caught on CCTV getting out of car to wee on street
  2. 5 Care worker contests fine after 'cloned plates' car caught in bus lane
  3. 6 Freeport, Pc Singh, face masks if deaf and vaccinations for diabetics
  4. 7 Eight arrests after stabbing in Barking
  5. 8 Jailed: Man who ran a cannabis farm in Barking
  6. 9 Tributes to 'deeply spiritual' Barking priest following death from cancer
  7. 10 Dagenham man sentenced to life for 'brutal' knife attack murder
Travel
Barking and Dagenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Della and Derek Brooks

People

Woman seeks long lost relatives who may be in Dagenham

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Four men aged between 23 and 39 were arrested on suspicion of facilitating immigration following a r

Metropolitan Police

Man arrested in east London for terrorist offences

Tom Ambrose

person
Police dog Hugo

Metropolitan Police

Hero police dog collars suspected drug dealer armed with Samurai sword

Tom Ambrose

person
Rubbish strewn outside Patricia Newell’s home in Treswell Road, Dagenham.

Environment

Woman's smelly garden costs her £1,500 after court fine

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon